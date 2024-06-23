Euro 2024 is now well underway and hordes of football fans have already descended on Germany for a feast of summer football.

The Tartan Army are heading home after a devastating last-gasp loss to Hungary in Stuttgart, but the Scottish invasion on Germany will be remember for years to come, despite the familiar group stage exit.

Nations such as France, Germany and Portugal headed to the tournament as massive favourites and have understandably had made the biggest impact so far. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024?

France - 4/1 World Cup runners-up France are next and have a lot of talent across their squad, including captain Kylian Mbappe. Despite a drab draw against Netherlands, they are still favourites to win the tournament. | AFP via Getty Images

England - 9/2 The Three Lions were favourites heading into the tournament but have seen their odds fall after two poor performances in the group stage. They are now joint second favourites. | Getty Images

Germany - 4/1 The host nation have moved to joint second favourites to win Euro 2024 after winning their first two group games impressively. They've not had much success in recent tournaments but, with a home crowd, could easily go all the way this summer. | Getty Images