‘No Scotland, no party’ was the chant for the tournament, and there is no doubt that Euro 2024 will miss the Tartan Army.

Okay, so the results on the pitch had a familiar sinking feeling throughout, but it was still a memorable 10 days or so for thousands upon thousands of Scotland fans, with many of them taking in their first major tournament on foreign soil.

Following Scotland has never been about the glory, for so many it is about the people you meet and the memories you’ve made and there are hundreds of iconic photos from the Tartan Army’s time in Germany to look back on.

We’ve picked 40 of our favourite photos of the Scotland fans at the tournament, including some brilliant snaps from their days in Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart. Can you spot yourself?

1 . Is that Billy Gilmour on the bagpipes? Scotland fans are loud and proud ahead of the game vs Hungary.

2 . Rise now Scotland fans wave their flags ahead of the game against Hungary.

3 . Opening game Scotland and Germany fans gather outside of the Allianz Arena before the opening game of Euro 2024