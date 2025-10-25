Full details ahead of Scottish Premiership clash between Dons and Hibees

Aberdeen and Hibs are set to do battle this weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons will be hoping to bounce back for their midweek 6-0 trouncing by AEK Athens in the Conference League, while Hibs will want to build on their 4-0 win over Livingston last weekend.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Pittodrie will play host to Aberdeen v Hibs this weekend. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibs takes place on Sunday, October 25 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

Aberdeen v Hibs TV channel

Premier Sports have picked this match for live coverage and will show it on their Premier Sports 2 channel.

Aberdeen v Hibs live stream

RedTV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. Premier Sports subscribers can watch the game on its website and the Premier Player app.

Aberdeen v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland.

Aberdeen v Hibs team news

Aberdeen had Emmanuel Gyamfi and Sivert Heltne Nilsen missing for Thursday’s Europa League defeat at AEK Athens. Kristers Tobers (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Hibs midfielder Jamie McGrath has trained this week after recovering from an Achilles problem and is fit to play against his former club. Rudi Molotnikov picked up a knock in the UEFA Youth League and will be assessed. Joe Newell is close to a return from groin trouble while Alasana Manneh (hamstring) is still missing.