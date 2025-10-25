What channel is Aberdeen v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Aberdeen and Hibs are set to do battle this weekend in the Scottish Premiership.
The Dons will be hoping to bounce back for their midweek 6-0 trouncing by AEK Athens in the Conference League, while Hibs will want to build on their 4-0 win over Livingston last weekend.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Aberdeen v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibs takes place on Sunday, October 25 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.
Aberdeen v Hibs TV channel
Premier Sports have picked this match for live coverage and will show it on their Premier Sports 2 channel.
Aberdeen v Hibs live stream
RedTV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. Premier Sports subscribers can watch the game on its website and the Premier Player app.
Aberdeen v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland.
Aberdeen v Hibs team news
Aberdeen had Emmanuel Gyamfi and Sivert Heltne Nilsen missing for Thursday’s Europa League defeat at AEK Athens. Kristers Tobers (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Hibs midfielder Jamie McGrath has trained this week after recovering from an Achilles problem and is fit to play against his former club. Rudi Molotnikov picked up a knock in the UEFA Youth League and will be assessed. Joe Newell is close to a return from groin trouble while Alasana Manneh (hamstring) is still missing.
Don Robertson will be in charge of proceedings at Pittodrie and will be assisted by Ross Macleod and Douglas Ross. Greg Aitken is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Graeme Leslie.
