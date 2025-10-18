Hibs show-stealer praised for patience amid high expectations

Hibernian's Thibault Klidje scores to make it 1-0 during the William Hill Premiership match against Livingston at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Record signing delivers in big win for Easter Road side

Hibernian manager David Gray praised Thibault Klidje after the club’s record signing starred in the 4-0 home victory over Livingston.

The Togo international, who was making only his third start since joining from Luzern in the summer, broke the deadlock after nine minutes and then won the penalty that led to Jamie McGrath converting from 12 yards.

Junior Hoilett made sure of the victory by climbing off the bench to notch a late double.

Gray was thrilled Klidje stole the show in picking up the man-of-the-match award.

He said: “I’m delighted for Thibault. He’s had to be patient to get another start, and he’s been restricted to a few appearances from the bench, but he certainly took his opportunity, which is great to see.

Always expectations

“There’s always expectations, you can’t do anything about what people pay for you and that’s just the nature of the world at the moment.

“There’s a settling in process, not expecting too much, being patient with him.

“He played against Livingston the last time and he was a threat the same way, running in behind.

“He always looks to be on the last line, on the last shoulder, and the game plan we put in place was to try and exploit that space in behind, which he’s done really well.

Hibernian head coach David Gray with Thibault Klidje during the match against Livingston. | SNS Group

“I’m delighted for him, strikers want to score goals so that’s something that will do him the world of good.”

Klidje settled any early nerves as Hibs – looking to bounce back from their derby loss to Hearts – went ahead after nine minutes.

Super sub plays key role for Hibs

The forward spun away from Mo Sylla before lashing a drive high into the net.

McGrath then converted from 12 yards in the 52nd minute after Klidje had his jersey tugged by sub Cristian Montano.

Hoilett then climbed off the bench to convert two assists from Chris Cadden with a header and first-time shot that crashed into the roof of the net.

Tough day at office for visitors

Gray added: “It was everything we spoke about before the game, looking for that reaction for the first defeat of the season and making sure we started the game with real intent and real intensity.”

It was a tough day at the office for Livingston as the West Lothian side crashed to the bottom of the William Hill Premiership.

Boss Davie Martindale’s cause was not helped after he was forced to take off Shane Blaney, Danny Wilson, Connor McLennan and Adam Montgomery during the game.

Martindale said: “Hibs really punished us for our own mistakes. It’s a harsh reminder of how difficult the Premiership is now.

“Add to that Danny had an injection last week in his knee and struggled a bit with it.

“Danny being Danny, he would never tell me he’s sore so I made that decision for him.

“Danny would play every single minute of every single game with niggles, with knocks, with injuries, if you let him. He said he was okay but I could see in his movements that he wasn’t himself.

“Shane Blaney came off with a muscle and Adam Montgomery was also a muscle injury, which is not ideal. I thought Adam was probably our best player.

“Connor McLennan took a head knock. At half-time, I was speaking to him and I wasn’t overly sure he was giving me the answers I was looking for.