The Scottish Championship outfit have axed their manager after just 56-days in the role.

Scottish Championship side Airdrieonians are searching for a new manager after the club opted to sack head coach Danny Lennon on Tuesday morning.

Relieved of his duties after Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to Dunfermline Athletic, the 56-year-old was named as the club’s new manager just 56 days ago, but had failed to win any of his first eight games in charge at Excelsior Stadium following his appointment, and leaves the club four points adrift at the bottom of the second-tier table.

A brief statement from The Diamonds read: “Airdrieonians FC confirms that it has parted company with manager Danny Lennon. We are grateful to Danny for his efforts during his time at the club.” It has yet to be announced who will take temporary charge of first-team affairs in the interim, with their next league match against Arbroath this weekend.

The former Clyde boss was appointed as recently as August 27, following Rhys McCabe’s shock decision to resign from the club just two games into the new season, as Lennon returned to management for the first time in three years.

In his first managerial role, Lennon led Cowdenbeath to two successive promotions before being appointed as manager of St Mirren, where he memorably won the Scottish League Cup in 2013. He also spent a short time at Alloa Athletic in 2015, where he helped them avoid relegation to the third tier via the playoffs. He also had a brief time in charge of Airdrieonians, where he took caretaker charge for - perhaps ironically - eight games in 2016.