Hamilton Accies have been knocked off the top of William Hill League One after being fined £22,000 and docked six league points by the Scottish Professional Football League.

Following an independent SPFL disciplinary tribunal hearing on October 10, Accies were deemed to have breached multiple SPFL rules by making payments to trialists and amateur players, while under a transfer embargo.

The Lanarkshire club – relegated from the Championship last season after incurring a 15-point deduction for various rule breaches – were banned from signing senior professional players in July after failing to fulfil tax obligations.

Hamilton Accies have been hit with a points deduction. | SNS Group

Despite the restrictions, Hamilton started this season strongly and were ahead of Stenhousemuir on goal difference at the top of the league before their six-point penalty demoted them to sixth.

Accies are deemed the league’s governing body to have breached their “duty to behave with the utmost good faith towards the SPFL and other clubs regarding its paying of trialists and amateur players” while “abusing the registration system by attempting to register professional players as amateur players”.

In addition to an immediate six-point deduction to their league total and a fine of £22,000 – of which £3,000 is suspended until the end of season 2026-27 – Accies have also been docked one point from their total in the KDM Evolution Trophy league phase.

Accies have the right to appeal the sanctions to the Scottish Football Association.

Kilmarnock land Celtic kid on loan

Elsewhere in Scottish football on Wednesday, Kilmarnock have signed goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on an emergency seven-day loan from Celtic. The Rugby Park club’s number one Max Stryjek is currently the subject of an unspecified health issue that came to light ahead of last weekend’s defeat by Hearts, with Eddie Beach starting in the Pole’s absence.

Englishman Oluwayemi, 22, spent last season on loan at Dunfermline where he made 36 appearances and has now moved to Rugby Park for what Killie described as “an initial seven-day period, in accordance with SPFL rules on emergency loans”.

Livingston face injury crisis

At Livingston, manager David Martindale face ongoing disruption to his defence for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell Defenders Danny Wilson, Shane Blaney and Adam Montgomery all went off injured in last weekend’s 4-0 defeat by Hibs, while winger Connor McLennan suffered concussion. Lewis Smith missed the game along with Ryan McGowan and long-term absentees Cammy Kerr and Aidan Denholm.

Martindale said: “Wee Smithy has been out running so he should be okay for Saturday and I think Danny Wilson should be okay. Shane Blaney is a wee bit longer and potentially Adam Montgomery is a wee bit longer and it might be a wee bit too soon for Connor.

“Ryan has been in on Monday and Tuesday. He lost a wee bit of weight, but he is now back up to nearly where he was before he went into hospital. He has been out for a week now. It’s been hard to get continuity. Centre-back pairings have changed, full-backs have changed. It’s not been ideal, it seems to be in the defensive line that lads are picking up a lot of injuries.