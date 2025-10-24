Aberdeen stung with 'childish' criticism as Hibs keep feet on ground ahead of Pittodrie trip

Dons were hammered in Athens and face resurgent Hibees next

Mats Knoester conceded “childish” Aberdeen need to learn lessons quickly after “too many things went completely wrong” in their AEK Athens debacle.

The Dons suffered their biggest-ever European defeat as they capitulated to a 6-0 Conference League drubbing in the Greek capital which left them rock bottom of the 36-team table with no points and a goal difference of minus seven. AEK were three up within 27 minutes before adding three more after the break, and the dominant hosts spurned several additional big chances to make the scoreline even more emphatic.

“Big lesson, big defeat,” defender Knoester said. “In a lot of aspects not good enough so it’s hard to take out one thing because it was too many things that went completely wrong. I think we allowed too easily to give them the chances and give them the free shots on the edge of the box, give them transition. In that way, we need to be less childish and be prepared for that on the pitch. Not only talk about it before, but on the pitch, actually do the things that are needed against a team like that who is individually better.”

Aberdeen and Hibs will do battle at Pittodrie this weekend. | SNS Group

Aberdeen were ruthlessly punished for turning the ball over too easily when getting into promising positions themselves, and Knoester admits they need to become more streetwise.

“Of course it’s very weird to say after a defeat like that but in the beginning there were a few good attacks from us,” said Knoester. “We break out and as soon as we broke one line, it was quite open. We could come to the edge of their box and take a shot, but then, for example, one of the shots became a transition and we get beat.

“At this level, if you give away those spaces and those chances, it means goals against. Absolutely, some of their goals were our own fault and our own downfall. You have to make sure you finish the attack or you have to take out the transition high up on the pitch, it goes out of play or something like that, some decision-making.”

Hibs back in groove after big win

Next up for the Dons is a Premiership clash with Hibs at Pittodrie, who sit third and four points ahead of them. David Gray’s side won their first league match since August with a 4-0 home win over Livingston but wing-back Nicky Cadden insists nobody is getting carried away with that result.

“Obviously getting the result on Saturday was very good,” said the 29-year-old. “Not just the result, I thought the performance was very good as well and that’s the way we want to play. It’s not really changed, we have a good team in there and we’ve only lost one league game this year, although we have had a few draws. But when you look back at it we should have won a few of those games. So the team’s not changed, really, just as bright and happy as always.

“Even in training, people are having a go at each other because they want to win games of football, so that’s a good thing about the changing room in there, it’s full of winners and we want to win games. It will be a tough game.