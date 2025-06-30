Hibs let 24y/o leave for free as major Sunderland developments affect Nectar Triantis chase

Portuguese wide player departs Easter Road a year early

Jair Tavares has left Hibs after the player and club came to an agreement to terminate his contract 12 months early.

Tavares joined Hibs on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Benfica, but he has failed to make a significant impact during his three seasons at Easter Road. The Portuguese winger spent the last campaign on loan at Motherwell and did not feature in Hibs head coach David Gray’s plans going forward.

A statement on the Hibs website read: “We can confirm that midfielder Jair Tavares has left Hibernian FC by mutual consent. The 24-year-old has agreed a deal with the club and departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Hibernian FC.

Jair Tavares' three-year spell at Hibs has come to an end. | SNS Group

“The Portuguese winger joined Hibs in the summer of 2022 and went on to make 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals. The majority of Tavares’ appearances came during the 2023/24 campaign, with him spending last season on loan at fellow William Hill Premiership side Motherwell.”

Gray added: “Jair hasn’t had as much game-time as he’d have liked over the last few seasons, so it makes sense for both parties to come to this agreement. At 24, he still has the opportunity to develop, and we wish him nothing but the best with the next steps in his career.”

Hibs ramp up their transfer activity

Tavares’ exit will free up both space and wages in Gray’s squad as he looks to shape his group for the 2025/26 season. His departure comes just days after midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh joined Mansfield Town on a permanent transfer.

Hibs have been active already in the transfer window, adding goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, defensive midfielder Josh Mulligan and playmaker Jamie McGrath to their ranks. Key defender Rocky Bushiri also agreed a new contract last week, committing to the Easter Road cause for a further three years.

Hibs want to bring back Nectarios Triantis to the club for next season. | SNS Group

Hibs are currently in the Netherlands on a week-long training camp, where they will face MSV Duisburg and Ajax in friendlies. Their first competitive match is on Thursday, July 24 when they take on Danish side FC Midtyjlland in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Whether Gray will have any further reinforcements for that match remains to be seen. Hibs remain very keen to land midfielder Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland after the Australian put in some impressive performances on loan last season. Talks between the two clubs, the player and his representatives have been ongoing for several weeks.

Sunderland won promotion to the English Premier League at the end of last season via the play-offs and major developments over the weekend at the Stadium of Light could help Hibs’ push for Triantis. The Black Cats are expected to confirm the arrival of Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra later today for a deal in excess of £30 million, pushing Triantis further down the pecking order on Wearside.

