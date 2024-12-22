Hibs' Jordan Smith reveals his derby record and what he's heard about playing at Hearts

Confidence swelled ahead of Gorgie visit for Hibees after win over Dons

Goalkeeper Jordan Smith personifies Hibs’ mini-renaissance that has taken place since a dramatic 3-3 draw with Aberdeen on November 26.

Smith, 29, made his Premiership debut and his first league appearance for three-and-a-half years in that game and was at fault for at least one of the Dons goals. However, the Englishman has kept his place and has steadily looked more competent and confident. Wins over Motherwell and Ross County have followed, with a Celtic defeat sandwiched in between.

Hibs came full circle at Pittodrie on Saturday, winning 3-1 against Aberdeen with their best performance of the season. Smith and his defence held firm after Elie Youan, Nicky Cadden and Martin Boyle more than erased Topi Keskinen’s opener. The win moves David Gray’s men on to 18 points and clear of bottom spot.

Jordan Smith and his Hibs defence held firm up at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

“We needed to get another win off the back of last week against Ross County,” said Smith. “We feel like we're fighting at the wrong end of the division, so to get that little bit of breathing space is really nice. To get the win here today is massive and it just instils that belief that we are a good team, we can find different ways to get the job done and that's what we've done.”

Hibs’ next match is a biggie: a derby against Hearts on Boxing Day at Tynecastle. It will be Smith’s first experience of the fixture and the hostility of crossing Edinburgh.

“Well, if I listened to everything, I think I'd be really, really nervous about it!” Smith smiled when asked what he’s heard about playing at Tynecastle with Hibs. “It's a massive game. The build-up is there, all the boys talk about it. The atmosphere changes during derby week, it really does, and that's a testament to the size of the clubs and to the size of the city that we represent.

“In all honesty, I'm just really looking forward to it. It was a stalemate the last time we played them, at Easter Road; it’s probably going to be a lot more hostile this time. Our travelling fans have been fantastic, so they'll be there in their numbers again at Tynecastle. I’m just looking forward to it, but I think that probably comes from the fact we've found a little bit of good form.”

Hibs fans celebrate the win over Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Smith grew up at Nottingham Forest and played in two of their ‘derby’ matches against Derby County. “I played in two, and I think I got one draw and one loss,” added Smith. “My record in derbies isn't great, so that’s definitely something I'll be looking to turn around.”