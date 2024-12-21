Hibs spark tarpaulin party after statement win as Aberdeen let Rangers back in with worrying slump

Hibees are looking up the way ahead of huge Boxing Day derby after downing Dons

The statement win Hibs have been looking for all season came at one of the most unexpected venues. Only Celtic have been able to storm the Aberdeen fortress that is Pittodrie since Jimmy Thelin’s arrival, but it was the Edinburgh club who left deserved kings of the castle.

This 3-1 victory, courtesy of strikes from Elie Youan, Nicky Cadden and Martin Boyle, moves Hibs five points clear of bottom place in the Premiership. It is the first time in head coach David Gray’s tenure that they have strung two successive league wins together, building on the triumph over Ross County last weekend.

Confidence is growing at Hibs. They trailed to a 14th-minute opener from Topi Keskinen, yet rallied admirably. Within four minutes, they were back level and after that were in the ascendancy, pouncing on an error-prone Aberdeen team that lacked accuracy and composure in critical areas. After their extraordinary start to the season, the Dons are six matches without a win and ceded second place to Rangers after their own 1-0 victory over Dundee at Ibrox.

These two teams met last month and played out a crazy 3-3 draw, with Hibs equalising in the sixth minute of stoppage time just moments after Aberdeen had moved 3-2 ahead via a spectacular Ester Sokler overhead kick. That moment has acted as a catalyst for this team, who have bottled up the feelgood factor from that Rocky Bushiri goal. It is fair to say that the Dons haven’t been the same since.

Everyone in green got pass marks on a blustery afternoon at Pittodrie. Hibs lost main centre-half Warren O’Hora and captain Joe Newell during the second half to injury but they didn’t let that derail them. This season, Gray’s men have been undone by individual errors and a lack of fortitude towards the end of matches, but there was none of that here. Aberdeen weren’t staging the mother of all comebacks.

Nectarios Triantis has been a fall guy for Hibs at times this term but he was very impressive in midfield, often reading the Dons’ play from the back and making interceptions. It was his anticipation that led to Boyle’s key third goal. Further forward, the pace of Youan and Boyle unnerved Aberdeen centre-halves Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy, who continue to be left exposed with their full-backs pushing forward. Nicky Cadden excelled on the left, and is fast proving himself as one of Hibs’ best signings of the summer.

The win gives Hibs momentum going into the Boxing Day derby over fellow strugglers Hearts. The pocket of 1000 or so away fans celebrated wildly at the end, jumping on the tarpaulin that separates them from the home supporters as the Hibs players took their acclaim. It was a proper moment of bonding, and raises spirits ahead of that Tynecastle visit.

Conversely, Thelin needs to rouse his troops. Aberdeen don’t have the same swagger nor aura about them. Maintaining their astronomical start to the season when they kept pace with Celtic at the top of the table for 11 matches was always going to be a tall order, but their next match at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day takes on added significance as they bid to arrest this slump.

Hibs started the game well but failed to cope with Keskinen on the edge of the box, permitting the Finn too much space to lash home. But the Dons coughed up a gift on 18 minutes when Rubezic did not deal with a Josh Campbell flick-on, missing the ball completely and letting Boyle seize possession. He squared to Youan and he tucked the chance away.

Aberdeen so nearly retook the lead when Keskinen smacked the post with a brilliant individual effort not long after Youan’s goal. It was a pivotal moment, because in his first start since November 9, Boyle was in the mood, back in the city of his birth. He was instrumental in the second goal on 35 minutes, burrowing down the right and then standing up a tantalising cross to the back post that was lashed home on the volley by Nicky Cadden.

Aberdeen trailed at the break and required a fast restart to regain momentum - but the complete opposite happened. Triantis seized on a loose Leighton Clarkson pass on 50 minutes, played in Boyle and he arrowed the ball past goalkeeper Ross Doohan.