Hibs and Aberdeen dish up stoppage-time classic to keep David Gray in a job on night laced in irony

Three goals in six added-on minutes light up incredible end at Easter Road

Football, bloody hell. You are reading the third re-write of Hibs 3-3 Aberdeen, one of the great matches of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign. Three stoppage-time goals contributed to a quite incredible evening at Easter Road that even the great Sir Alex Ferguson would gawp at.

Hibs head coach David Gray lives to fight another day in charge of this club. Not one but two injury-time strikes saved him, which is ironic given that his team have been haunted all season by the late concession of goals. His hero came via the unlikely source of defender Rocky Bushiri, who has barely played all season under the embattled manager. This was the Belgian's first goal in nearly three years at the club.

Aberdeen played their part in this ripsnorter after being strangely muted in the first half. Trailing to Joe Newell's deflected effort on 40 minutes, they rallied. Ester Sokler thought he'd won it with a 95th-minute bicycle kick to make it 3-2 following goals from Jamie McGrath and Nicky Devlin but he and his team-mates could not keep the door shut until the end.

Rocky Bushiri nets six minutes into stoppage time for Hibs against Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Hibs move on to nine points, level with Hearts after 14 games but bottom on goal difference. Aberdeen are second on 32 points. Truth be told, there did not appear to be such a chasm between these two.

This was a far more spirited and lively Hibs performance. They played with energy and purpose, fighting for their own cause and Gray. Had Hibs lost here, it is very likely the club's hierarchy would have been forced to make a bold call on the club legend.

He will still be in post for the trip to Motherwell on Saturday, and given the nature of this fightback, Hibs will head along the M8 with a bit more confidence. What this match showed is that there is life in this Hibs team. Elie Youan was particularly impressive and reminded us of what a fine attacking threat he can be.

As well as three stoppage-time goals, we had more comedy goalkeeping from Hibs. Jordan Smith was given the nod ahead of the calamitous Josef Bursik but the 29-year-old Englishman does not look the answer either. His weak punch from a cross allowed Devlin to head in and he looked suspect when trying to save Sokler's acrobatic effort. He played like a man whose last league appearance came back in March 2021 for Nottingham Forest.

Jordan Smith did not inspire confidence in goal for Hibs. | SNS Group

Hibs fans housed in the Famous Five Stand wasted little time in letting the hierarchy know their exact feelings on the running of the club just a minute into the match by letting off firecrackers and calling for the board to be sacked. Chief executive Ben Kensell and sporting director Malky Mackay were told politely where to go. The manner of the comeback did not change the message at the end.

Hibs lead at the break thanks to Newell’s effort that took a vital deviation off Devlin, but after the break, Aberdeen rallied. That's what good teams do. Their manager Jimmy Thelin brought on Shayden Morris on 54 minutes and it paid off immediately, his cross setting up McGrath to score from close range.

A flashpoint occurred on 70 minutes when Devlin and Jack Iredale clashed, with the Hibs defender plunging to the ground as the duo went head to head. There was not sign off a butt from the Aberdeen right-back.

Devlin was involved yet again on 76 minutes. Smith came for Graeme Shinnie's corner and failed to punch it clear. The Dons defender scooped the ball back towards goal and it looped in.

Hibs head coach David Gray. | SNS Group

Hibs, to their immense credit, kept pushing. Nicky Cadden hit the junction of post and bar - Newell had struck the woodwork earlier in the half - and they thought they had rescued a point when Cadden's magnificent free-kick beat Dimitar Mitov on 92 minutes.

Sokler then struck with a bicycle kick that, while flashy, probably ought to have been saved by Smith on 95 minutes. The Dons celebrated like they had won the match - but they were wrong. One last ball into their box caused havoc and Bushiri stabbed home.