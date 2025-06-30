Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All reigns must come to an end and Ann Budge, the Queen of Hearts, has decided this year will be her last in the Tynecastle hotseat.

When Budge spearheaded Hearts’ escape from oblivion following administration in 2013, perhaps not even she envisaged 12 years at the helm. Her ultimate goal was to get the Tynecastle side on a solid footing following years of financial mismanagement under Vladimir Romanov before handing over to the Foundation of Hearts. When she stands down as chair this December, that goal will not have been merely achieved - she leaves as one of the most influential figures in the club's history.

It has been quite the tenure for Budge. In no particular order: three third-placed finishes in the Scottish Premiership, three Scottish Cup finals, two Championship title success, numerous head coaches, director of footballs, a controversial relegation, a new stand and being at the forefront of Scottish football. A lot has happened at Hearts under her watch.

Ann Budge revealed on Monday that she will vacate her position as chair come the end of the year. | SNS Group

The most recent development likely made up Budge’s mind to vacate her position. Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom last week acquired a 29 per cent shareholding of Hearts in exchange for £9.86 million. Change is coming at Tynecastle. While the Foundation of Hearts remains front and centre, there is reinforcement from Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics company and his expertise. His goal is to “disrupt” Scottish football.

Many believe these are exciting times for Hearts, yet there would not be such anticipation if it was not for Budge. Now 77, she has done so many good things at Tynecastle. Her legacy is set in concrete with the club’s plush Main Stand and hotel, which is one of the best football structures in the country. Perhaps more construction work should be carried out in the shape of a statue. After all, if it was not for her, Ian Murray and other key Foundation of Hearts players, this conversation may not be happening.

Nevertheless, there will be a cohort of Jambos who will feel this decision is more than overdue, that Budge should have vacated the premises before now.

There have been protests. “Heart of Midlothian, we’re in the wrong hands,” was heard as recently as the spring when the team were toiling at the wrong end of the Premiership. During the Craig Levein and Daniel Stendel years, her judgment was questioned. Her loyalty to Levein in particular irked some supporters.

Budge has done an excellent job financially at Hearts and has brought fresh investment to the table, whether it be Bloom or long-term benefactor James Anderson. Performances on the pitch have been up and down, although she will always rile against the club’s relegation from the top flight when the 2019/20 season was cut short by Covid-19. Having visited Hampden multiple times, not winning one of the cups during her stewardship will be a source of regret.

In announcing Budge’s plans, Hearts were right to list so many of the good things she has done, not just within Tynecastle but in the wider community. Her charity work with Big Hearts, championing women’s football and continually investing in grass-roots development is to be lauded.

Budge takes pride from Hearts’ position

When Budge took over in 2013, her initial goal was to “stabilise” Hearts before allowing it to grow. One of her first acts was to move away from a sponsorship deal with pay-day loan firm Wonga and used jerseys to highlight charities like Save the Children and MND Scotland. How the club carries itself, with decorum, respect and class, was important to her. She wanted things done the right way. “As I look at where the club stands, I can allow myself to feel a sense of pride at what we have achieved,” she said on Monday.

With the winds of change sweeping through Tynecastle, this feels like a logical time for Budge to relinquish chair duties. She will retain a seat on the board unless she decides between now and December to sell off her shares. A devoted family woman, Budge will no doubt relish spending more time with her loved ones - although Hearts became an adopted child, given all that she put into nurturing it back to health.

Leaving on a more positive note is often a wise move, too. Even a couple of months ago, Hearts appeared on a sticky wicket following the failed appointment of Neil Critchley as head coach. The spectre of relegation was not completely exorcised until matchday 35 of an arduous season. Sacking Critchley was a wise move, as is appointing Derek McInnes as his successor. There is genuine optimism that Hearts can fight for at least third place in the league next season amid a flurry of new signings.

Ann Budge has been at the helm of Hearts for 12 years. | SNS Group

“Ann will leave a remarkable legacy when she departs the club and we are extremely fortunate to have had 12 years of her knowledge and experience at the helm of Hearts,” said the current Foundation of Hearts chairman Gary Mallon.

“In particular, her participation during the birth of the Foundation of Hearts can never be downplayed, neither can the instrumental role she played in saving the club from the abyss and taking it back up to the top end of Scottish football.

“For that, I will be forever grateful to Ann, as I’m sure Hearts fans everywhere will be too.”