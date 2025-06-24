Hearts set for Lawrence Shankland decision as winger commits but key man to miss start of season

Derek McInnes expects decision on striker’s future ‘in next few days’

Lawrence Shankland has still not said "no" to a Hearts return, and manager Derek McInnes is taking that as a positive sign as he awaits a decision on the future of the out-of contract club captain.

The 29-year-old Scotland forward is a free agent and mulling over his next move, but the Edinburgh club remain hopeful that they can re-sign a player who has scored 68 goals for them over the past three seasons.

McInnes was planning further talks with Shankland on Tuesday night and was optimistic of gaining a clear answer on whether he intends to extend his time at Tynecastle.

“Hopefully, the next time we speak, there might be a wee bit more clarity on it,” the recently-appointed Hearts boss said at a press conference yesterday. “I expect there to be a bit more clarity in the next few days.

“If it was a ‘no’, he’d have told us. I think he sees so many positives from re-signing at Hearts. What we’ve all got to appreciate is when a player runs his contract down, particularly good number nines, then sometimes there can be other things to consider.

“The conversations we’ve had with Lawrence is all about the benefits that we can give him as a club, but equally what he can give us. I’d love him to be part of that, I really would. I think over the next few days we’ll find out if that’s going to be the case.”

Hearts have already made six signings this summer and McInnes is “still looking to try and identify one or two in key positions”, but added that “we’re not looking to do too much more in terms of ins”.

The Hearts manager confirmed that Kazakhstan winger Islam Chesnokov has signed a pre-contract agreement that will enable him to join the club in January but is hopeful a deal can be struck with his current employers, Tobol Kastany, to secure the 25-year-old before the summer window shuts. Chesnokov is under contract until October but will be unable to complete his move to Tynecastle outwith either transfer window.

“The recruitment team are due to speak to Islam, he’s signed the pre-contract," McInnes said. “Their season runs on to September so we’re not fully in charge of that situation. His team are not wanting to lose him at this stage of the season because they are in the business end of theirs.

“I have said to the club I’d like him in as quickly as possible if we can find a solution. I had a good chat with Islam last Wednesday. I'm just waiting to find a solution."

Gordon in race to be fit

McInnes indicated that 42-year-old Scotland keeper Craig Gordon, who recently signed a one-year contract extension, is in a race to be fit for the start of the William Hill Premiership campaign as he battles to overcome a shoulder injury that kept him out of the last three games of last season.

“I think he’s got eyes on trying to be ready for his testimonial game (against Sunderland on July 26),” McInnes added. “He certainly won’t be fit for the League Cup games."

“I chatted with Craig (on Monday), he seems confident that it’s going the right way. But whether it can be progressed enough before the start of the campaign, I think we’ve still got some doubts about that.”

With Gordon injured, fellow Scotland international Zander Clark will have an early chance to try to re-establish himself as Hearts number one this summer.