‘Queen of Hearts’ will end 12-year tenure at end of year

Ann Budge will stand down as Hearts chair at the end of the year, explaining why it is the right time to step away from the role.

Budge has been at the helm of Hearts for more than a decade after riding to the rescue back in 2014 to help save the club from going out of business. However, following the recent fresh investment from Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom and continued support from the Foundation of Hearts, she has informed the Tynecastle board of her intentions to vacate the post.

“This is something I have thought long and hard about,” Budge said as Hearts announced the news on their club website. “Having discussed this with the board, I feel now is the right time to confirm that I intend to step down later this year.

“When I first got involved with the Foundation of Hearts in 2013, I could not have envisaged the journey it would take me on. Initially, the aim was to stabilize the Club before even thinking of growth. Now, 12-years later, as I look at where the club stands, I can allow myself to feel a sense of pride at what we have achieved.

“With Tony Bloom’s investment now complete, and the supporters ensconced as custodians of the club, I believe I have done what I set out to achieve.

“The appropriate time for reminiscing and saying goodbye will come after the AGM in December but until then, my full focus will remain on what it has always been, and that is doing my very best for Hearts and our fans.”

‘Queen of Hearts’ but also protests

Labelled as the ‘Queen of Hearts’ for her impact on the club, Budge has played a hugely significant role during her 12-year involvement, including multiple Scottish Cup final appearances, third-place finishes and European campaigns. The 77-year-old also oversaw the construction of the club’s new Main Stand and has had a major impact on the wider community.

Despite being one of the major players in allowing Hearts to be saved following the Vladimir Romanov era, her tenure has not come without criticism, with some Hearts fans protesting against her reign and the way the club has been run under her watch.

Budge will continue to hold a seat on the Hearts board through her shareholding but her decision to call time on being chair is another major signpost of change at Tynecastle following the arrival of Bloom, whose £9.86 million investment gives him a shareholding of 29 per cent.

Paying tribute to her spell at Hearts, chief executive Officer Andrew McKinlay said; “It cannot be overstated just how much Ann has done for Heart of Midlothian and on behalf of everyone at the club, I extend both my thanks and my gratitude.

“As we get closer to December’s AGM we will update our supporters on our succession plans, but for now we will continue to enjoy and benefit from working with Ann until the end of her tenure as the club’s Chair.”

Foundation of Hearts Chairman Gerry Mallon added: “Ann will leave a remarkable legacy when she departs the club and we are extremely fortunate to have had 12 years of her knowledge and experience at the helm of Hearts.

“In particular, her participation during the birth of the Foundation of Hearts can never be downplayed, neither can the instrumental role she played in saving the club from the abyss and taking it back up to the top end of Scottish football.