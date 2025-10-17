Hearts visit Kilmarnock this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten run and strengthen their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Full details ahead of Kilmarnock v Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Rugby Park this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will aim to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this Saturday.

Two points clear of champions Celtic in second, head coach Derek McInnes has led the Tynecastle outfit to the top of the division following his appointment in the summer, winning six of his opening seven league games. They are also the division’s top goal scorers, finding the net 16 times already this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock, who are also under new management, have enjoyed a positive start to the season themselves, and sit in third position after losing just one of their opening seven games under head coach Stuart Kettlewell. Their 2-0 win over St Mirren prior to the international break was their second consecutive win on the bounce, and they’ll be hoping they can end Hearts’ unbeaten run on home turf.

Want to catch every minute of the action? Here’s where you can watch Kilmarnock v Hearts live via streaming this Saturday:

Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell has led his new head to third in the table. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock v Hearts match details

Date and Time: Saturday 18 October. Kick-off: 5.45pm.

Saturday 18 October. Kick-off: 5.45pm. Venue: BBSP Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland.

Kilmarnock v Hearts TV channel

The Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Hearts has been chosen for live TV coverage, and will be shown live via Premier Sports. They game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2, which is channel 435 for Sky subscribers, and coverage gets underway from 5.15pm.

The game will be presented by Connie McLaughlin, with Alan Hutton, Charlie Mulgrew and Michael Stewart on punditry duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock v Hearts live stream

The game is available to stream via the Premier Sports Player for those subscribed to the channel.

Kilmarnock v Hearts team news

Hearts are without Frankie Kent, Finley Pollock, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ryan Fulton, and Ageu for the game, who all miss out through injury. Norweigian full-back Christian Borchgrevink is back in contention to start after missing the last two months with a thigh injury.

Kilmarnock have Tom Lowery, Matty Kennedy, Marley Watkins, and Djenairo Daniels all missing, with the latter expected to miss the rest of the season after picking up a serious knee injury while on international duty with Suriname.

Kilmarnock v Hearts referee and VAR