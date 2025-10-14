Scotland icon's Celtic transfer wish revealed as 44-cap defender makes 'picture myself' admission

Scotland tipped to make emotional transfer to Celtic by 44-cap international.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland midfielder John McGinn would ‘definitely’ consider making a sensational move back to the Scottish Premiership in order to sign for boyhood club Celtic, according to one of his former international teammates.

The 30-year-old, who became Scotland’s third most capped outfield player on 81 caps earlier this week, was heavily linked with a move to the Hoops during his spell at Hibs back, before signing for Aston Villa in 2018, where he has gone on to become club captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born into a Celtic-supporting household, McGinn remains a fan of the Scottish champions, while his late grandfather, Jack, was also chairman of the Parkhead club between 1986 and 1991.

John McGinn (left) competes with Celtic's Scott Brown during his time playing for Hibs. | SNS Group

A key member of Unai Emery’s starting XI, he was linked with moves to Everton and Newcastle United in the summer, but remained in the Midlands. However, according to his former international teammate Charlie Mulgrew, the Scotland cult hero will likely have one eye on an emotional return to Scotland with Celtic when his contract expires in two years' time at Villa Park.

“Listen, John McGinn would’ve loved to have gone to Celtic,” Mulgrew told TalkSPORT. "I know John personally; his whole family is Celtic fans, but it just didn’t happen for whatever reason. I think it’s definitely going to be in his head [to sign for Celtic]. When you’re brought up in Glasgow, the only teams that you see are Celtic and Rangers – and for you, that’s the pinnacle of football.”

Capped 44 times by Scotland, Mulgrew himself played over 130 games for Celtic between 2010 and 2016, winning five Scottish league titles and two Scottish Cups, and says he completely understands why McGinn would want to make a move to Celtic Park in the future, admitting that his own time with the club was something he’d dreamed of growing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad