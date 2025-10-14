Derek McInnes addresses Rangers next manager links with message on Hearts future

Tynecastle boss brushes off speculation as Ibrox chiefs focus on duo

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes stressed he remains firmly focused on enjoying his job at Tynecastle amid speculation surrounding the Rangers job.

McInnes rejected a move to Ibrox eight years ago when he was Aberdeen manager and a new-look Rangers board find themselves in a similar situation after Steven Gerrard decided the time was not right for a return to the club.

The former Rangers midfielder has been at Tynecastle for less than five months but has Hearts sitting top of the Scottish Premiership, 11 points ahead of the Light Blues after seven matches.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes wins the Scottish Premiership Glen's Manager of the Month for September. | Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC

Kevin Muscat and Danny Rohl appear to be the two main candidates under consideration by Rangers.

But McInnes would be an option with invaluable knowledge of both the club and the league, having led Aberdeen to four consecutive runners-up finishes behind Celtic, two of them when Rangers were in the top flight.

When asked about the speculation after receiving the Glen’s Scottish Premiership manager of the month award, McInnes told Sky Sports News: “In any way of life there’s always that case. For a manager you’re normally fighting speculation off if you’re not winning games about trying to keep your job.

“And normally if you’re doing well then there’s maybe a bit of speculation.

“Listen, for us, my job here is firmly at Hearts. I’m really enjoying it here. I’ve wanted to be here for a long time, I’m really enjoying my work here.

“We feel we’ve started something now and we want to try and make sure we follow up a strong start to the season and maintain it and see where it takes us. I firmly believe we can be successful here.”

Muscat rumours and Rohl in contention

Ex-Rangers defender Muscat has emerged as the new favourite amid rumours the club is lining up Neil McCann for an interim period in charge until he assists his former team-mate.

The Australian has guided Shanghai Port to top spot in the Chinese Super League, two points clear with four games left. Their domestic season ends on November 22.

Kevin Muscat is the current bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Rangers manager. | Getty Images

The 52-year-old won a treble with Rangers in 2003 in his only season at Ibrox and has enjoyed success as a manager, winning titles in Australia, Japan and China with Melbourne Victory, Yokohama F Marinos and Shanghai.

Rohl reportedly impressed the Rangers hierarchy during talks last week but appointing the 36-year-old German might leave the board open to criticism from fans who were sceptical about the selection of Russell Martin and then called for his removal early in his 17-game reign.

Rohl has enjoyed coaching stints at the likes of Bayern Munich and the German national team but his only management experience has been with Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship, the same division where Martin spent most of his managerial career.

Another name to appear from nowhere was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following comments from his former Manchester United team-mate, Paul Scholes.

Scholes said on the Good, the Bad and the Football podcast: “I was actually with a lad the other night who told me he was actually going to meet Rangers. I’m not sure if he did but his name’s not been mentioned.

“I don’t think he was going for it. They contacted him and he was going to meet them in London the day after.”