Goalkeeper will be celebrated by all four stands at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applause will be loud all across Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Gordon is a revered figure at Hearts and the visitors for his testimonial, Sunderland, are also fond of the 42-year-old goalkeeper, who served them well between 2007 and 2012 before injury got in the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is quite remarkable that 13 years on from his Stadium of Light exit, Gordon is still a professional footballer. While a nerve issue has denied him the chance to play a part in Hearts’ pre-season, he is still part of manager Derek McInnes’ plans and hopes to play some part of the match against the Wearsiders.

Craig Gordon's Hearts testimonial takes place on Saturday when Sunderland come to town. | SNS Group

Gordon penned a one-year extension to his Hearts contract earlier in the summer. The 81-times capped Scotland internationalist has never put a definitive date to stop his illustrious career but listening to interviews this week, the end is not far away. This appears to be his last season as a pro.

Sunderland paid £9million to Hearts back in 2007 for Gordon’s services. It was the highest a British club had ever paid for a goalkeeper until Manchester United shelled out £17m for David de Gea in 2011. He has kept illustrious company. Black Cats fans will forever remember him for one of the best saves ever seen in the English Premier League, when he clawed away a point-blank effort from Bolton’s Zat Knight in 2010.

Arm and knee injuries blighted his Sunderland career. His move there was almost hijacked by Aston Villa. “They were looking for a new goalkeeper that summer as well,” recalled Gordon. “They eventually signed Scott Carson. But that was a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa’s hijack attempt

"I was already in the room negotiating with Sunderland when that call came in and they were trying to get me out of that and get me down to Birmingham to discuss things with them. But Sunderland wanted to do the deal there and then, not let us out of the building before it was signed.

"So they were very keen and showing all the interest. So I was more than happy to stay there and sign the contract and begin my Premier League career there."

A trophy-laden spell at Celtic followed once he had fully recovered from injury, before returning to Hearts in 2020. A horrific broken leg at Tannadice in 2022 on Christmas Eve looked to be the end, but Gordon bounced back again, starring for both club and country.

Craig Gordon spent five years at Sunderland. | Getty Images

Whether he will regain the gloves from Zander Clark this season in the new McInnes era remains to be seen. That debate is for another day. Those fans turning up at Tynecastle will look to celebrate one of the club’s greatest home-grown players. There will be pre-match entertainment, a guard of honour and a post-match speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be Hearts’ final public outing before their Premiership season starts on Monday, August 4 against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Sunderland will provide a good test, having just been promoted to the EPL. They have spent heavily in the summer, bringing in a number of new players. The Jambos won all of their Premier Sports Cup group games comfortably, but this will be a better barometer of where they are at.

Even Hibs fans will be keeping half-an-eye on proceedings as to whether Nectar Triantis, who spent last season on loan at Easter Road, features for the visitors. He is keen to break into the first-team squad before exploring his options - including a potential return to Leith.