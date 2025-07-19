Hearts' James Wilson sets his lofty targets as teenager sets out clear stance for future

Young striker reflects on whirlwind 12 months after steep rise

The infectious smile of James Wilson tells his story perfectly. The Hearts teenager is loving life as a professional footballer on the back of a whirlwind year where he has gone from a youth team striker to an internationalist.

Wilson would be forgiven for a few pinches to check if he is dreaming. There were a few memorable moments last season on a personal note, even if Hearts’ season was not what they wanted it to be. He scored his first senior goal against St Mirren, netting a late derby leveller against Hibs at Easter Road and won his first Scotland cap in March to become the country’s youngest ever internationalist.

All this came before he was even permitted access to the first-team dressingroom. Now 18, he is afforded a pass. The maturity he shows for one so young explains why he is already a key part of new head coach Derek McInnes’ plans for the upcoming campaign.

James Wilson has already scored twice for Hearts this season. | SNS Group

Wilson has started both of Hearts’ Premier Sports Cup group-stages matches against Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton Accies and netted in both games. "You always want to start well and gain confidence from that,” said Wilson. "I'm definitely happy to start this season with some goals."

Another opportunity may come at Forthbank on Saturday evening when Hearts visit Stirling Albion. A win could secure progression to the last 16 with a game to spare, depending on results elsewhere. Wilson is relishing every minute he gets on the pitch.

"When I look back at where I was this time last season, I'd only played three games,” he continued. "I hadn't really broken through at all and was playing B-team football. If you'd told me this time last year I'd be where I am now, I'd be over the moon."

Wilson driven to impress

Wilson has already played under three head coaches - four if you count interim Liam Fox - in a year at Hearts. Steven Naismith gave him his debut, Neil Critchley pushed him into the first-team picture and McInnes is now showing faith in one of Hearts’ prized assets.

"When you come into pre-season and there's new faces, you want to give the best first impression you can,” explained Wilson. "That's the way I'm looking at it and I think I've done that.

"When I was with Scotland, the new manager did give me a call. He gave me a few extra days off to be fair! He said he was looking forward to working with me. It's given me a lot of confidence, him showing the trust in me to play the first two games. If you feel good, you'll play well and it's nice to have that backing."

James Wilson is enjoying working with new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes. | SNS Group

While McInnes may be a new face for Wilson, he was delighted that an old one is back in the Hearts fold. The youngster had publicly praised the way captain and main striker Lawrence Shankland has helped improve his game, so for the 29-year-old to commit his future to the Tynecastle cause for another three years after so much uncertainty was a real boost for Wilson.

"Yeah, one hundred percent,” replied Wilson when asked if he was pleased when Shankland’s new deal was announced. “To learn off him and play with him, I think he's one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership. To be able to play with him and learn from him is really good for me.

"I honestly had no idea (what was going to happen). He had his reasons and I didn't really want to get involved. I'm just happy he's still here."

Competition is fierce at Hearts

Shankland and Wilson have plenty of competition for the forward berths already. Wilson can play as a No 9 or can drop deeper into the space behind a hitman. That duo are competing with Elton Kabangu, Claudio Braga, Kenneth Vargas, Musa Drammeh and Alexandros Kyziridis for places in the forward areas - with potentially more to follow.

"Everyone's different,” said Wilson. “It's really nice to play with all of these players and everyone's come in and scored in these first few games. The competition is tough and it's nice to have played both games so far.

"I've been playing slightly deeper, which is different for me. But it's nice to just be on the pitch. Elton was playing slightly higher than me against Hamilton, which gave me the freedom to float about a bit more and drop in.

James Wilson won his first Scotland cap earlier this year. | SNS Group

"I gave away the ball a bit more to be fair! When I came through the academy at Hearts, that's the position I used to play a bit more. I had that freedom role where I could come short and I do enjoy that."

Playing well and scoring goals at Hearts will help him achieve one of his major aims for the upcoming campaign - being part of the Scotland squad should they reach the World Cup. He won his first cap against Greece in March and while called up again for the summer friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein, he was left on the bench. The next squad get-together is in early September for the start of the qualifiers and Wilson is desperate to remain part of it all.