Hearts welcome Hibs this weekend as the two Edinburgh giants face off in the Scottish Premiership for the first time this season at Tynecastle (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Goals from Alexandros Kyziridis, Lawrence Shankland, and Craig Halkett saw Hearts storm to a comfortable 3-0 home win over struggling Falkirk last weekend as Derek McInnes’ side went two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership following Hibs' 0-0 draw with Celtic.

As for the visitors, David Gray’s side will hope to halt their Edinburgh rivals' six-game unbeaten streak in the league, and extend their own unbeaten run to five games against their Gorgie foes.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, both managers have injury worries, though Hearts are hoping they can welcome back the duo of Craig Gordon and Christian Borchgrevink to the matchday squad, while David Gray has worries over a trio of key men heading into the clash.

Ahead of the game at Tynecastle, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Ageu - Hearts - OUT Is closing in on a return from a hamstring issue, but Saturday's game will come too soon for the Brazilian, with head coach Derek McInnes confirming he is out of the game against Hibs.

2 . Elie Youan - Hibs - OUT Remains out with injury for the visitors.

3 . Joe Newell - Hibs - OUT The Hibs skipper is still out with a groin problem.

4 . Christian Borchgrevink - Hearts - DOUBT The summer signing is expected back in training at the end of the week. Unlikely to play from the start, but could be fit enough for a place on the substitutes bench.