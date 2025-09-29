'We absolutely mullered them': Hibs hero recalls favourite derby moments against Hearts

Thomson enjoyed putting a pin in unbeaten start

A smile breaks across Kevin Thomson’s face. He has just been asked to recall his favourite Edinburgh derby moment while at Hibs.

“We beat Hearts in the cup when Big Rob Jones scored 1-0,” Thomson muses over a coffee. “It was probably the biggest doing. We only beat them 1-0 that day [in 2006], but it was like 70 per cent or 80 per cent possession, we absolutely mullered them. Big Rob Jones into Craig Gordon, volley from a second phase off a corner, but probably my favourite game, I think for me individually as a player, would have been when Hearts were top of the league.

“I think they'd won nine or ten games, and drew one. We were the first team to beat them, and they had players like Rudi Skacel. It was a right good game, obviously winning 2-0, Tony Mowbray’s team. Right blood and thunder, Paul Hartley etc were playing [for Hearts]. I want to say Bouzy and Gaz scored that derby.”

Former Hearts and Hibs captains Christophe Berra, left, and Kevin Thomson, right, look ahead to the Edinburgh derby this weekend at Tynecastle. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX

Thomson’s memory serves him correctly. That day in 2005 at Easter Road, Guillaume Beuzelin and Garry O’Connor netted to end Hearts’ fine start to the Premiership campaign. Twenty years on, there’s similar chatter around Hearts this time around. The Jambos are top of the league by two points after six matches and some are talking up their title credentials with Derek McInnes at the helm and backing from Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

"I loved the derby,” continues Thomson. “When Hearts went into administration, I used to say to all my mates that I can't believe you'd want Hearts to be out the league when you're a Hibs player. It's one of the fixtures you look for on the calendar, you look forward to it. You want to see a vibrant Hibs, a vibrant Hearts.”

Both teams are in good nick right now. They are undefeated in the league, Hibs coming off the back of a goalless draw at Celtic Park. David Gray steered them into third place last season and they narrowly missed out in the Conference League qualifiers. All the talk is about Hearts but in 2025, Hibs have only lost two league games, against Celtic and Aberdeen.

Hibs suffer from European run

"I feel like it's been a more difficult start because of the heroics in Europe, albeit falling short,” says Thomson. “I just think when you get into Europe, which is obviously off the back of a successful previous season, you then have that difficult start. I think it's been tried and tested for loads of clubs in the past.

“I think now that's out the road they can concentrate domestically, out of the cup as well so Scottish Cup to look forward to. But I think the platform that they can hopefully build on, getting a point at Celtic Park albeit rode their luck, will give Dave and the boys some optimism.

“They are going to a Hearts team that are flying high, that have got right good players, a right good manager. It's not going to be easy."

Rob Jones volleys home for Hibs against Hearts in 2006. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Thomson stops short of talking up Hibs for a title challenge, but believes “they'll have the same aspirations as Hearts” and feels they are capable of going on a strong run of results.

"Any season you start at Aberdeen, Hibs or Hearts, you have to have one eye on third,” adds Thomson. "Hearts have made a terrific start but the narrative is, ‘can they split the Old Firm?’ and it's happened before, so it's not as though it's unachievable.

"I think Hibs should be aiming for third really. I hate to see anyone suffer, but I think every season, whether it's two of them or whether it's one of them, between Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen, there's always one that suffers. Obviously Aberdeen have made that slow start, so when Hibs get this game out the road, hopefully with a positive result, I think the run that they've got fixture-wise is more kind, and then it's a case of putting points on the board.

"I think if you're a Hibs fan, the last thing you want is Hearts flying high at the top of the league, so it’s a huge game, one that I'm looking forward to. I think Hibs, and Dave, and no doubt the board and the people behind the scenes will have an expectation of trying to finish in that third or fourth slot."

A win at Tynecastle on Saturday would certainly help them achieve that.

