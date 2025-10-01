Heart of Midlothian: Man, 23, charged over 'assault' of Hearts player at Dundee United game
The alleged assault happened at Tannadice Park in August.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the alleged ‘assault’ of a Hearts player.
The player was reportedly struck by a lighter which was allegedly thrown from the George Fox stand at the Dundee United vs Hearts game at Tannadice Park stadium on August 10.
The player was not injured.
Police confirmed on Wednesday a man had been charged in connection with the incident.
Officers said he had been released on an Undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.