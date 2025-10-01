The alleged assault happened at Tannadice Park in August.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the alleged ‘assault’ of a Hearts player.

The player was reportedly struck by a lighter which was allegedly thrown from the George Fox stand at the Dundee United vs Hearts game at Tannadice Park stadium on August 10.

The alleged incident happened at the Dundee United vs Hearts game on August 10 | SNS Group

The player was not injured.

Police confirmed on Wednesday a man had been charged in connection with the incident.