Hearts transfers: 26y/o hitman, Rowles move, 3 possible exits - what to expect in January window

We run the rule over what may happen at Tynecastle during the next month

Hearts go into the new year sitting 11th in the Scottish Premiership and after a season of gross underachievement, they are expected to recruit in the January transfer window.

The Jam Tarts were very active during the summer, bringing in ten new signings, yet there is a general feeling within Tynecastle that reinforcements in a variety of areas to help Hearts climb the table are urgently required.

Hearts’ biggest issue has been scoring goals, with last season’s talisman Lawrence Shankland sitting on just three strikes for the campaign. With an over-reliance being placed recently on 17-year-old James Wilson, and with other forward players such as Alan Forrest, Kenneth Vargas and Musa Drammeh not able to contribute regularly, a striker is the priority.

They may well have a new hitman in the building in time for the visit of Motherwell on January 2. Elton Kabangu, a 26-year-old forward who is currently at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, has been identified as one of their top targets for the window and talks are at a very advanced stage with all parties.

Hearts are able to tap into a new player database in Jamestown Analytics, pioneered by Brighton owner Tony Bloom. The Gorgie boys have established a strong tie-up with the group and Kabangu plays for USG, another part of the Bloom stable. They are also operating with a new sporting director after Graeme Jones replaced Joe Savage in the autumn.

This will be current head coach Neil Critchley’s first window since arriving in Scottish football and he will no doubt relish being able to replenish a squad he inherited from predecessor Steven Naismith. Hearts’ results have picked up under the 46-year-old, although progress has been stalled by damaging defeats to Kilmarnock and Hibs, while also failing to reach the knock-out phase of the UEFA Conference League.

The imminent arrival of Kabangu will be the first of a few new faces in the door at Tynecastle. Hearts are likely to sign another forward later in the window and they need to address their options in defence after potentially season-ending injuries to experienced duo Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley.

A new right-back was already on Hearts’ list, but there is now a requirement to sign a centre-half - emphasised further by some growing interest in Kye Rowles from clubs back in Australia and across Europe. Critchley admitted last week that every player has his price, commenting specifically on Rowles: “Kye has been excellent for us, he's been a real consistent performer. Anyone has their price and that's football. I can't say otherwise.

“If someone likes Kye and comes in with a bid that is sufficient for the football club, then that's something we'd have to consider, but at this moment that's not happened and Kye is here.”

Another player linked recently with Hearts is Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign with the Rugby Park side. Killie boss Derek McInnes has admitted defeat in keeping him in Ayrshire beyond the summer.

Hearts will attempt to make space in their squad for new arrivals. While Liam Boyce and Jorge Grant performed well in a rare start last time out against Ross County, they are out of contract in the summer and have featured sparingly under Critchley. The same can be said for playmaker Barrie McKay, who has been unable to hit the ground running this term.