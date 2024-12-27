The latest transfer news across Scottish football

We round up some of the main transfer stories this Friday evening ahead of the January transfer window opening next week:

Carter-Vickers eyed by German side

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has emerged as a transfer target for German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

The Athletic claims that Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a firm admirer of the 26-year-old American, who is one of Celtic’s prized assets and widely deemed as their key defender.

Carter-Vickers is understood to be settled and happy at Celtic, although Leverkusen do have the money to test the Scottish champions’ resolve should their reported interest turn into something more concrete.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is reportedly on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen. | SNS Group

Rangers primed for defensive reinforcements

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has reiterated his desire to strengthen his defence when the transfer window opens next month.

The Gers are without longer-term injury victims in defenders John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo, while centre-half Leon Balogun came off during the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat by St Mirren.

“Yeah, that's clear for everyone in the club,” Clement said on bringing in defensive cover. “Everybody knows that it's very necessary. But I'm not busy with the window. No, I'm busy with that [display against St Mirren].”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

Hearts braced for bids

Hearts defender Kye Rowles is attracting interest from clubs back in his native A-League and also in Europe as head coach Neil Critchley admitted every player has his price.

Australia internationalist Rowles is Hearts’ main centre-half after injuries to Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley, but could be allowed to depart should a suitable bid come in.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Critchley said on Rowles: “Kye has been excellent for us, he's been a real consistent performer. Anyone has their price and that's football. I can't say otherwise.

“If someone likes Kye and comes in with a bid that is sufficient for the football club, then that's something we'd have to consider, but at this moment that's not happened and Kye is here.”

Hearts defender Kye Rowles. | SNS Group

Neil set for Millwall job

Scottish coach Alex Neil is expected to be named the new manager of English Championship side.

Neil, who has been out of frontline management since leaving Stoke City last year, has plenty of experience in the second tier of English football, having also taken charge of Norwich City, Preston North End and Sunderland.