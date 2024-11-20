Hearts confirm 'truly exciting' deal with EPL billionaire as £10m investment talks ongoing

Partnership with EPL owner becomes official

Hearts have officially entered a partnership with Brighton chairman Tony Bloom and his analysis firm Jamestown Analytics amid discussions over a possible £10million investment.

A deal has been formally signed that will see the the Tynecastle club gain access to the renowned recruitment data that has underpinned the success of Brighton, Union Saint-Gilloise and Como. Hearts have already tapped into the Jamestown Analystics software to help with the recent appointment of manager Neil Critchley and to lead the search for a striker ahead of the January transfer window.

The agreement could also result in billionaire Bloom becoming a shareholder at Hearts with ongoing discussions taking place over a reported £10m injection in return for a minority stake. A Hearts spokesperson said: “Tony Bloom has expressed an interest in investing in the club and becoming a minority shareholder. The discussions between club and Bloom’s representatives are ongoing. As soon as there is anything definitive to announce the club will make a statement.”

The Tynecastle club also confirmed incoming sporting director Graeme Jones will start his new role on Monday after leaving the Scottish Football Association and he will “lead on the football department’s integration of analytics into its work, which will aid not only the club’s player recruitment but will also enhance opposition analysis”.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay said: “There has been a lot of speculation about the coming together of Heart of Midlothian and Jamestown Analytics, so I am pleased that we are now able to officially announce our partnership and get the facts out in the open.

“Jamestown Analytics’ reputation in footballing circles is second to none. It is no understatement when I say that they have made groundbreaking progress with clubs across Europe, so to be Scotland’s sole beneficiaries of their expertise is truly exciting.

“Already our football staff, soon to be under the guidance of Graeme, have been working with the data provided by Jamestown Analytics to plan for recruitment in January, next summer and beyond.

“I fully believe that the club will reap the benefits of embracing this modern, innovative approach to analytics and we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with Jamestown Analytics as we take Hearts into a new era.”