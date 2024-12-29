Jambos concede two stoppage-time goals in Highlands

Hearts manager Neil Critchley was left bemoaning two “crazy moments” that cost his side all three points against Ross County.

Goals at the start of both halves from 17-year-old James Wilson had given the second-bottom Jambos what seemed like a comfortable lead in Dingwall, before both sides were denied penalties by VAR. However, with those delays leading to eight minutes of added time, the Staggies fought back to secure a 2-2 draw with goals at the death from Josh Nisbet and Jordan White.

The result means Hearts end 2024 in 11th place in the Premiership, two points behind the Staggies and three points ahead of St Johnstone in last place. Had they held on for victory, they would have moved away from the relegation zone.

Hearts were left floored by two stoppage-time goals from Ross County. | SNS Group

“We were comfortable at 2-0, and the game was over really,” Critchley said. “They hadn’t really threatened our goal, so we should have seen the game out. It’s just two crazy moments that we don’t defend well enough in the penalty area, and two crosses that we don’t stop from coming in, that cost us three points.

“It was really like a war of attrition. You’re relying on moments, and we had two really good moments for our goals. Those were two moments of quality that put us in front, and those were the difference between the teams at that moment in time, and we should have seen the game out to take all three points.

“The extra time comes from the VAR fiasco. There were eight minutes, which there should not have been, but we still need to see the game out.”

Hearts were left to bemoan a second-half decision which denied them a penalty and the chance to go 3-0 ahead. Ross County’s Michee Efete pulled James Penrice back in an infringement which began outside the area and appeared to continue inside. Referee Ross Hardie awarded a penalty but was summoned to the VAR monitor, before changing his decision to a foul outside the penalty box.

“The referee gives a foul, and the initial contact might be outside the box but it clearly carries on inside the box, so it’s a penalty,” argued Critchley. “He gives the foul, then looks at the screen and gives a free-kick. The contact carrying on into the box means it is a penalty. I thought we had cleared that up after the [League] cup final, but clearly not.”

Hearts were without their striker and captain Lawrence Shankland, who despite travelling north was left out of the starting XI. Critchley explained that he was suffering from a calf issue. “We will see how he responds to treatment in the next 48 hours,” added the head coach. “With the games coming up and the situation we’re in, we weren’t prepared to risk him.”

County boss Don Cowie, meanwhile, admitted his side may not have deserved anything from the match. However, he was full of praise for the determination his players showed to keep battling right up until the final whistle.

Jordan White (centre) wheels away to celebrate his leveller. | SNS Group

“It feels good in terms of the manner of scoring two goals as late as we did,” Cowie explained. “Did we deserve it? Probably not, but it shows that we keep going to the end and anything can happen.

“Psychologically it’s a massive point for us. I’m always proud of the players because I know they give 100 per cent every single time. It was a difficult day in challenging conditions, and we don’t help ourselves by giving Hearts a goal in the first minute of the game which gives them belief and confidence.