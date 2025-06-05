Scotland international linked to emotional EPL transfer as condition set for in-demand starlet

The Scotland international is set to be in demand this summer.

Scotland international defender Max Johnston has been linked with an an emotional move to an English Premier League club that could see him follow in the footsteps of his father as interest in his services continues to grow.

The 21-year-old right-back has emerged as a potential target for several clubs this summer after another impressive campaign for Sturm Graz saw him win the Austrian Bundesliga for a second successive season. Serie A giants Atalanta have been credited with an interest, alongside Lens, Nice, Southampton, Augsburg and Hamburg. It is thought Die Schwoazn would be looking for a fee of around £3million.

Handed his international debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 Nations League playoff win against Greece in Piraeus earlier this year, Johnston has been named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming friendly double-header against Iceland and Lichtenstein, and will be hoping to feature.

Johnston opened up on speculation surrounding his future yesterday, saying: “I really enjoy Austria. I think it's been great for me. I'm contracted for another two years over there and I'm really enjoying it. Obviously, as a player, there's a level I want to reach, so we'll see what happens.”

Max's father, Allan, spent three years at Sunderland, winning the second tier in 1999 with a record points haul. | Getty Images

However, according to transfer guru Ekrem Konur, newly promoted side Sunderland could be ready to offer Johnston an emotional move to the Stadium of Light in a transfer that would see him follow in his father’s footsteps, 25 years on from his departure from Wearside.

Johnston’s father, Allan, spent a total of three-years with the Black Cats, helping the club win the English second-tier with a then-record 105 points, before departing to join Rangers in the summer on 2000. The club, who made their return to the English Premier League last month by beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley, are now reported to be considering a move as they look to add to their squad ahead of their return to the top flight.

However, their interest in Johnston is believed to dependant on the future of Northern Ireland right-back Trai Hume, who himself has reported interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and clubs in La Liga. The highly-rated full-back won the club’s player of the season award last year, and is believe to have a number of suitors, though Sunderland are adamant they do not want to sell the 23-year-old Ballymena-born defender.