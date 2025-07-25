Hearts open up on James Franks role at club as imminent transfer activity addressed

McKinlay excited by Jamestown and is heartened by impact of new board member

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has been “fascinated” to see the Jamestown Analytics software in action this summer.

In a wide-ranging interview on HeartsTV, McKinlay confirmed Hearts were close to making Burkina Faso left winger Pierre Landry Kabore their seventh new arrival, with a transfer from Estonian side Narva Trans far down the line.

Kabore would join Christian Borchgrevink, Claudio Braga, Stuart Findlay, Sabah Kerjota, Alexandros Kyziridis and Oisin McEntee and Elton Kabangu as permanent arrivals, while head coach Derek McInnes is keen to add another midfielder but that could depend on trimming his squad.

Hearts sporting director Graeme Jones, left, and chief executive Andrew McKinlay. | SNS Group

Hearts were using Jamestown earlier in the year for their transfer business, but Tony Bloom’s recently-ratified investment has seen the player recruitment tool become embedded in the club.

“We did use the analytics piece in January, but this has been the first summer window that we’ve used it and it’s been great, it’s been fascinating,” McKinlay said.

“I think it’s fair to say, I hope this is the view of the fans, but some of the players that we’ve brought in so far, they’ve hit the ground running, some real excitement among some of these players. You can tell we’re going to play in a different way.

Exits are coming at Tynecastle

“What we haven’t had yet is the new width on the right, but we’ve now got Kerjota in and I think as everyone knows, we’re hoping to get Kabore over the line as well. It’s been brilliant. As far as doing any more, the focus is very much now on moving in the other direction.

“That’s very much the manager’s view on things. Now he’s had a chance to assess the squad, there will unfortunately be some players that are just surplus to requirements, just based on a numbers game.

“So we’ll hopefully move some players out before the end of the window. Whether we bring any more in will depend partly on what goes out, but it’s not that we’re not looking, not monitoring, and we’ll always be doing that.”

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes. | SNS Group

Brighton owner Bloom invested almost £10million into Hearts in return for non-voting shares and a representative, James Franks, on the board. “It’s hugely exciting,” McKinlay continued. “We talk about the Derek McInnes era, but we’ve also got this new era as well, the era with Tony Bloom and his guys becoming involved, and every one of us is more than excited about what that could bring the club in the future.

“James has been widely documented as one of Tony’s closest advisors and has been for years and has worked so closely with Tony, but he’s never wanted to be involved as closely with a football club as he has with Hearts.

“He’s done other deals with Tony, being involved in other clubs, but when he knew that there was a board place here, he approached Tony and said: ‘I really want to be the person on that board because I think that what we’re going to do there is just going to be incredible, I think I can bring something to it and I want to be part of that’.