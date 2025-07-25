Premier Sports Cup D-day: Who can still qualify, who is already through, second round seeding

How the groups look as clubs eye place in last 16

The Premier Sports Cup group stage concludes this weekend with nine places in the second round up for grabs.

Motherwell and Hearts have already booked their spot in Sunday’s draw along with European qualifiers Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United.

Which teams join them will be decided across Saturday and Sunday with eight group winners qualifying for the last 16 alongside the three runners-up with the best records.

The three group winners with the best records will be seeded in the draw along with the five European qualifiers.

Here is the state of play in each group ahead of the finale.

The Premier Sports Cup group stages conclude this weekend with nine places up for grabs in the second round. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Group A

Falkirk, who are preparing for their return to the Premiership after a 15-year absence, will secure top spot if they beat Spartans at home after collecting seven points from their opening three fixtures. Cove Rangers, who held Falkirk to a goalless draw on matchday two before losing on penalties, are only a point behind John McGlynn's men ahead of their trip to Queen’s Park while Spartans will leapfrog the Bairns if they pull off a shock. Falkirk’s superior goal difference could help them out if they are held to a draw.

Group B

It’s all to play for in Dingwall as leaders Partick Thistle aim to maintain their 100 per cent record and potentially seal a seeded place in the draw. Ross County need to beat the Jags to move above them, although a draw and shoot-out success could potentially seal a best runners-up spot for Don Cowie's men. Local pride is all that will be at stake in the South West Scotland derby between Stranraer and Queen of the South at Stair Park.

Group C

Another winner-takes-all encounter takes place at the Albert Bartlett Stadium where Airdrie and Alloa will put their perfect records on the line. A winner in normal time would also be in the running for a seeded place. It has been a nightmare campaign for Steven Pressley and Dundee, who were eliminated after defeats to Airdrie and Alloa. A 3-1 win over Bonnyrigg Rose in midweek stopped the bleeding, but a home win over Montrose on Saturday will be essential to prevent anarchy in the Dens Park stands.

Scott Brown will lead Ayr United into the Premier Sports Cup last 16 by avoiding defeat at St Mirren on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Group D

It all comes down to Sunday’s game in Paisley where St Mirren need to beat Ayr to claim top spot. A draw would suffice for Scott Brown’s side and a fourth succssive win would put them in a strong position to claim a seeded place given their goal difference of 12. Even a defeat could see Ayr progress as best runners-up. They will know exactly what is needed by then. The Buddies will be feeling confident after putting eight past Annan in midweek but a defeat could allow Arbroath to sneak into second place with a win over Forfar, although eight points is unlikely to secure a best runners-up spot.

Group E

Hearts have put themselves in a commanding position to claim a seeded place given they finished on 12 points and a goal difference of 15 after scoring four in each of their wins over Dunfermline, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton. The Pars can move on to nine points and will be looking to add to their goal difference of two when they host Stirling, to push for a best runners-up place.

Group F

St Johnstone are looking to continue their perfect record and boost their goal difference of 5 when they host Elgin. Inverness need to beat Raith Rovers and hope Saints suffer a shock defeat to win the group, but with a goal difference of five, they would be contenders for a best runners-up spot if they win in Kirkcaldy and the hosts get a result in Perth.

St Johnstone can reach the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup with a win over Elgin. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Group G

Motherwell finished on 11 points and still have a slim chance of being among the seeds. Morton and Clyde both have six points and are playing for second place at Cappielow, but a winner would likely need to boost their goal difference significantly in order to qualify for the second round.

Group H