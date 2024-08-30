Here’s where you can watch the UEFA Conference League draw live - and who Hearts could face in the competition.

It wasn’t to be for Hearts last night as they were dumped out of the Europa League following a 2-0 aggregate loss to FC Viktoria Plzeň at Tynecastle.

The Jambos’ European journey has not ended though, with Steven Naismith’s side now placed into the Conference League for the new campaign. While Tynecastle may have hoped for Europa League progress, the possibly of glamour clashes against Chelsea and/or Fiorentina will certainly up the interest ahead of today’s draw.

Want to know when the draw for the Conference League will take place, who Hearts could face and how the format of the competition will look for 24/25? Here is everything you need to know about the 24/25 Conference League.

Conference League new format explained

Like all of UEFA’s European competition this season, the Conference League has had a revamp, despite only being invented in the 2021/22 season.

The 36 qualifying teams will now compete in a league format, each club playing six fixtures different opponents, three at home fixtures and three away. With the individual group format now scrapped, qualifying for the last-16 is decided on league position. The top eight teams in the league head straight through to the last-16, with those finishing in ninth to 24th facing a knockout phase play-off to join them while the rest are knocked out.

Who could Hearts play in the Conference League?

Steven Naismith’s side are in pot 4 of the draw. In total, there are six pots. With the European competition under a new format, Hearts - and every other clubs - will go into one league, rather the usual groups of four. Every team will face one side from each of the six seeding pots.

This means Hearts could face glamourous ties against the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina or Copenhagen.

Where is the Conference League final 2025?

The final of the competition is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 28 May 2025 at the Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland.

Conference League pots

Pot 1: Chelsea, Copenhagen, Gent, Fiorentina, LASK, Real Betis

Pot 2: Istanbul Basaksehir, Molde, Legia Warsaw, Heidenheim, Djurgarden, Apoel Nicosia

Pot 3: Rapid Wien, Omonia Nicosia, HJK Helsinki, Vitoria Guimaraes, Astana, Olimpija Ljubljana

Pot 4: Cercle Brugge, Shamrock Rovers, The New Saints, Lugano, Mlada Boleslav, Hearts

Pot 5: Petrocub, St Gallen, Panathinaikos, TSC Backa Topola, Borac Banja Luka, Jagiellonia

Pot 6: Celje, Larne, Dinamo Minsk, Pafos, Vikingur Reykjavik, Noah

When does the Conference League start, Hearts’ Conference League fixture dates

Unlike the Champions League and Europa League, the UEFA Conference League will only have six fixtures, as opposed to eight, in the new format. The matchdays and fixtures are scheduled as follows:

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024

Matchday 2: 24 October 2024

Matchday 3: 7 November 2024

Matchday 4: 28 November 2024

Matchday 5: 12 December 2024

Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

When is the Conference League draw and how to watch it live

The 24/25 Conference League draw will take place in Monaco later today, Friday 30 August. The draw is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm UK time following the Europa League draw, which takes place at 12pm.