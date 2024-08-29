Europa League: Where to watch Europa League draw, who could Rangers face, when's the Europa League draw
Rangers will discover which teams they will face in the new-look UEFA Europa League this week, as the draw for this season’s competition edges closer in Monaco.
While the Gers’ key focus will be on wrestling the Scottish Premiership title from Celtic come May, the Glasgow giants will hope they can battle on all fronts and perhaps even reach a historic European final for the second time in four seasons.
The Light Blues were left frustrated in last season’s competition, when a late goal for Portuguese giants Benfica at Ibrox saw them edge a last 16 tie 3-2 on aggregate to end Rangers quest for European glory early. However, following the signings of Connor Barron, Vaclac Cerny and Robin Propper this summer, Philippe Clement will hope his squad hopefully go a little further in this year’s competition.
Want to know when the draw for the Europa League will take place, who Rangers could face and how the format of the competition will look for 24/25? Here is everything you need to know about the 24/25 Europa League.
Europa League new format explained
Just like Europe’s elite competition the Champions League, the UEFA Europa League will also take on a new format this year,with the old group stage format now changed. In it’s place, 36 teams will now compete in a league format with each club facing eight different opponents, with four home fixtures and four away fixtures, which is almost identical to the new Champions League format.
However, rather than their individual groups, the teams will be ranked across a 36-team league ladder, with the top eight teams seeded and placed the knockout round of 16. The teams who finish between ninth and 24th go into a play-off round to join them, with the other 12 teams exiting the competition. It then reverts to a straight forward knockout all the way to the final.
Who could Rangers face in the Europa League?
Philippe Clement’s side are in pot 1 of the draw, though being a ‘seeded’ team in the new-look Europa League makes little difference to the draw. Rangers will face two teams from each pot, with an equal amount of home and away games.
When does the Europa League start, Rangers Europa League fixture dates
Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024
Matchday 2: 3 October 2024
Matchday 3: 24 October 2024
Matchday 4: 7 November 2024
Matchday 5: 28 November 2024
Matchday 6: 12 December 2024
Matchday 7: 23 January 2025
Matchday 8: 30 January 2025
Where is the Europa League final 24/25?
The final of the competition is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at Estadio de San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.
When is the Europa League draw and how to watch it live
Taking place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, the Europa League’s 24/25 draw will be taking place on Friday 30 August. The draw is scheduled to begin at 12pm UK time and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. You will also be able to stream via Discovery+ if you have a TNT subscription, with the draw is also available to stream via UEFA.com and TNT Sports YouTube channel here.
