Here’s where you can watch the Europa League draw live - and who Rangers could face in the competition.

Rangers will discover which teams they will face in the new-look UEFA Europa League this week, as the draw for this season’s competition edges closer in Monaco.

While the Gers’ key focus will be on wrestling the Scottish Premiership title from Celtic come May, the Glasgow giants will hope they can battle on all fronts and perhaps even reach a historic European final for the second time in four seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues were left frustrated in last season’s competition, when a late goal for Portuguese giants Benfica at Ibrox saw them edge a last 16 tie 3-2 on aggregate to end Rangers quest for European glory early. However, following the signings of Connor Barron, Vaclac Cerny and Robin Propper this summer, Philippe Clement will hope his squad hopefully go a little further in this year’s competition.

Want to know when the draw for the Europa League will take place, who Rangers could face and how the format of the competition will look for 24/25? Here is everything you need to know about the 24/25 Europa League.

Rangers enjoyed a memorable run to the Europa League final in 2022. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Europa League new format explained

Just like Europe’s elite competition the Champions League, the UEFA Europa League will also take on a new format this year,with the old group stage format now changed. In it’s place, 36 teams will now compete in a league format with each club facing eight different opponents, with four home fixtures and four away fixtures, which is almost identical to the new Champions League format.

However, rather than their individual groups, the teams will be ranked across a 36-team league ladder, with the top eight teams seeded and placed the knockout round of 16. The teams who finish between ninth and 24th go into a play-off round to join them, with the other 12 teams exiting the competition. It then reverts to a straight forward knockout all the way to the final.

Who could Rangers face in the Europa League?

Philippe Clement’s side are in pot 1 of the draw, though being a ‘seeded’ team in the new-look Europa League makes little difference to the draw. Rangers will face two teams from each pot, with an equal amount of home and away games.

When does the Europa League start, Rangers Europa League fixture dates

Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024

Matchday 2: 3 October 2024

Matchday 3: 24 October 2024

Matchday 4: 7 November 2024

Matchday 5: 28 November 2024

Matchday 6: 12 December 2024

Matchday 7: 23 January 2025

Matchday 8: 30 January 2025

Where is the Europa League final 24/25?

The final of the competition is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at Estadio de San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

When is the Europa League draw and how to watch it live