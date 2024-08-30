The Jambos have done the bulk of their business early and the squad is all set for the season

Hearts took advantage of finishing third last season and having a settled management team in place to make sure they concluded the bulk of their transfer business earlier in the window.

Mindful of a packed schedule due to Hearts' guaranteed league-phase run in Europe, head coach Steven Naismith was keen to bolster his squad and has brought in nine new players, while converting Kenneth Vargas' loan move from last season into a permanent transfer. As a result, Hearts are not expected to be particularly active during the last day of the window.

Naismith plundered the domestic market by agreeing pre-contracts with four players in the first half of the year. Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton has arrived as a back-up from Hamilton Accies, while left-back James Penrice joined from Livingston and playmakers Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal came in from Ross County and Motherwell respectively. Former Dundee defensive midfielder Malachi Boateng has been signed on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace and that quintet add valuable experience of the Scottish game.

Hearts have been creative in their transfer approach, though. They continue to mine the Central and South American markets, with Vargas' Costa Rican team-mate Gerald Taylor coming in from Saprissa at right-back. On the other flank, Colombian Andres Salazar signed on loan from Atletico Nacional, while Gambian forward Musa Drammeh was taken in from Sevilla. Brentford defender Daniel Oyegoke, who can play right-back or centre-half, penned a three-year deal back in July.

Content with the business they have done, Naismith says Hearts will only go back into the market if a good opportunity presents itself. The Jambos' start to the season has been far from straightforward, but there is confidence that they are in a good place with their squad. They are currently operating without a sporting director after Joe Savage announced his departure last month.

Speaking after Thursday’s 1-0 defeat by Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off, Naismith replied if he expected a busy deadline day: “Not at the moment. We will wait and see how the day plays out but I don't expect to be doing loads of stuff.”

There is likely to be more activity at the Tynecastle exit door. Right-back Nathaniel Atkinson has been told his first-team chances will be limited this season and Hearts are working on solutions for the Australian. They may let some of their younger players depart on loan, with Harry Stone (Ayr), Liam McFarlane (East Fife), Bailey Dall (Stirling), Lewis Neilson (St Johnstone) and Aidan Denholm (Ross County) already out at other clubs.