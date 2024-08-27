Rangers tipped to ‘force’ exits, Celtic target double deal, deal completed, EPL bid 'rejected' - Scottish transfer news
One cap Scotland ace in rivals switch
Former Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell has a completed a season-long loan move to Charlton Athletic just months after leaving bitter rivals Millwall. The 26-year-old left Scotland to sign for Luton Town in the summer of 2021 and went on to play a vital role in the Hatters’ promotion to the English Premier League a year later. However, he subsequently dropped out of the first team picture and was deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Rob Edwards, spending last season on loan at The Den and making 12 league appearances. The EFL Championship outfit opted not to make the move permanent this summer and that has resulted in the Addicks nipping in to complete a transfer switch to the Valley, where he will play for former Luton boss Nathan Jones. “My first impressions have been top,” Campbell told the club’s official website. “All the staff have been so welcoming. I’ve not met the players yet but I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the club get promoted.”
Dykes in-demand
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes could be set for a move ahead of transfer deadline day after he emerged as a key target for Millwall. The Queens Park Rangers man was mysteriously left out of his side’s starting XI at the weekend, with head coach Marti Cifuentes telling reporters “he wasn’t available” for selection, before admitting he didn’t know if he would be with the club after the transfer window closes. According to journalist Dan Marsh, the ex-Livingston ace is someone the club will move for after a bid to bring Middlesbrough’s Josh Coburn to The Den reached an impasse. The reporter claims they have rekindled their interest in Dykes, but will face competition from big-spending League One outfit Birmingham City. Millwall have already confirmed the signing of Celtic teenager Daniel Kelly this week, and look like they’ll be busy as the deadline approaches.QPR a
Buddies reject EPL bid
St. Mirren have turned down an approach for highly-rated teenager Ethan Sutherland. The 18-year-old, who has previously been linked to both Manchester City and Chelsea, came off the bench for Stephen Robinson’s side in the weekend defeat to Celtic and has been tipped to have a big future in the game. The wide midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the SMiSA Stadium and is being tracked by a number of clubs in England, with English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers reported to have a launched a bid of around £250k earlier this week, though the Paisley side are said to have turned it down.
‘Desperate’ Rangers ‘forced’ into exit
Rangers are said to be ‘desperate’ to offload a number of players before the transfer window slams shut, with some high earners yet to confirm their departures despite a summer of speculation. Belgian boss Philippe Clement is hoping to sell both Ianis Hagi and wantaway midfielder Todd Cantwell in the next few days, with the duo relegated to the B team in recent weeks. While Hagi has interest in his homeland of Romania with Rapid Bucharest, Cantwell is seemingly unwanted after fleeting interest from Trabzonspor was not firmed up - and Rangers could now look to terminate his contract, according to one pundit. Speaking to PLZ, former Hibs ace Tam McManus said “I think that one goes right down to the last day of the window. I have been in that situation myself where you are out of the picture - the closer you get to the end of the window you will get offered something to go or the player themselves will think 'do I really want to sit in the B team for six months? There is something available, I'll take it.' As that window gets closer I think you see players getting itchier to go and play, and clubs to get them off the books."
Celtic deal completed
Gustaf Lagerbielke has left Celtic after completing a loan move to FC Twente. The Swedish defender was brought to the club from Elfsborg for a fee of £3million last summer but has struggled for regular first team action and has fallen down the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers. The 24-year-old has long been tipped to exit the club and almost joined Italian outfit Lecce in January. The Serie A side did make a second approach this summer, but Lagerbielke will instead head to the Netherlands after a season-long loan move was confirmed on Tuesday morning.
Gers duo linked to exit
Two of Rangers fringe players could be set for departures from Ibrox this week after being eyed by clubs in England. Both Leon King and Alex Lowry have been out of favour at Rangers over the last year and are now being linked with season-long loan moves before Friday’s window slams shut. Reports in England suggest that third tier side Salford City are keen on bringing in 20-year-old King, while Lowry is being tracked by Carlisle United. With the Light Blues bringing in several new faces this summer, Gers boss Philippe Clement is prepared to allow the duo to depart. King, who has a contract until 2026, is believed to still be highly rated at Ibrox, though he has played just five times under Clement. However, Lowry has yet to feature for the Belgian after returning from last season’s spell at Hearts with a back injury. The playmaker’s contract expires at the end of the season and has been informed a move would be within his best interests this summer, with his game time expected to be limited.
Celtic target double deal
Celtic are set to make an ambitious move for former hero Odsonne Edouard, according to reports. The Hoops have eyed up a potential late bid for the Crystal Palace ace, with the former favourite potentially available for a transfer if the Seagulls can complete a £25million move for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah. The French forward started the weekend defeat against West Ham United but could be available for transfer should Nketiah complete his expected move from the Emirates this week, while Celtic have now have a potential £30million war chest available following the sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton. The report also claims the champions are still keeping tabs on Edouard’s team-mate, Jeffrey Schlupp, who is set to depart Selhurst Park before the summer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday.
