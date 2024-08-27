Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Tuesday morning. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Tuesday morning - including Celtic, Rangers and St. Mirren.

One cap Scotland ace in rivals switch

Former Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell has a completed a season-long loan move to Charlton Athletic just months after leaving bitter rivals Millwall. The 26-year-old left Scotland to sign for Luton Town in the summer of 2021 and went on to play a vital role in the Hatters’ promotion to the English Premier League a year later. However, he subsequently dropped out of the first team picture and was deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Rob Edwards, spending last season on loan at The Den and making 12 league appearances. The EFL Championship outfit opted not to make the move permanent this summer and that has resulted in the Addicks nipping in to complete a transfer switch to the Valley, where he will play for former Luton boss Nathan Jones. “My first impressions have been top,” Campbell told the club’s official website. “All the staff have been so welcoming. I’ve not met the players yet but I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the club get promoted.”

Allan Campbell has signed for Charlton.

Dykes in-demand

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes could be set for a move ahead of transfer deadline day after he emerged as a key target for Millwall. The Queens Park Rangers man was mysteriously left out of his side’s starting XI at the weekend, with head coach Marti Cifuentes telling reporters “he wasn’t available” for selection, before admitting he didn’t know if he would be with the club after the transfer window closes. According to journalist Dan Marsh, the ex-Livingston ace is someone the club will move for after a bid to bring Middlesbrough’s Josh Coburn to The Den reached an impasse. The reporter claims they have rekindled their interest in Dykes, but will face competition from big-spending League One outfit Birmingham City. Millwall have already confirmed the signing of Celtic teenager Daniel Kelly this week, and look like they’ll be busy as the deadline approaches.QPR a

QPR and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes is a target for Millwall. | Getty Images

Buddies reject EPL bid

St. Mirren have turned down an approach for highly-rated teenager Ethan Sutherland. The 18-year-old, who has previously been linked to both Manchester City and Chelsea, came off the bench for Stephen Robinson’s side in the weekend defeat to Celtic and has been tipped to have a big future in the game. The wide midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the SMiSA Stadium and is being tracked by a number of clubs in England, with English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers reported to have a launched a bid of around £250k earlier this week, though the Paisley side are said to have turned it down.

St Mirren’s Ethan Sutherland is attracting EPL interest. | SNS Group

‘Desperate’ Rangers ‘forced’ into exit

Rangers are said to be ‘desperate’ to offload a number of players before the transfer window slams shut, with some high earners yet to confirm their departures despite a summer of speculation. Belgian boss Philippe Clement is hoping to sell both Ianis Hagi and wantaway midfielder Todd Cantwell in the next few days, with the duo relegated to the B team in recent weeks. While Hagi has interest in his homeland of Romania with Rapid Bucharest, Cantwell is seemingly unwanted after fleeting interest from Trabzonspor was not firmed up - and Rangers could now look to terminate his contract, according to one pundit. Speaking to PLZ, former Hibs ace Tam McManus said “I think that one goes right down to the last day of the window. I have been in that situation myself where you are out of the picture - the closer you get to the end of the window you will get offered something to go or the player themselves will think 'do I really want to sit in the B team for six months? There is something available, I'll take it.' As that window gets closer I think you see players getting itchier to go and play, and clubs to get them off the books."

Todd Cantwell is likely to depart Rangers this week. | SNS Group

Celtic deal completed

Gustaf Lagerbielke has left Celtic after completing a loan move to FC Twente. The Swedish defender was brought to the club from Elfsborg for a fee of £3million last summer but has struggled for regular first team action and has fallen down the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers. The 24-year-old has long been tipped to exit the club and almost joined Italian outfit Lecce in January. The Serie A side did make a second approach this summer, but Lagerbielke will instead head to the Netherlands after a season-long loan move was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Gustaf Lagerbielke has left Celtic on loan. | SNS Group

Gers duo linked to exit

Two of Rangers fringe players could be set for departures from Ibrox this week after being eyed by clubs in England. Both Leon King and Alex Lowry have been out of favour at Rangers over the last year and are now being linked with season-long loan moves before Friday’s window slams shut. Reports in England suggest that third tier side Salford City are keen on bringing in 20-year-old King, while Lowry is being tracked by Carlisle United. With the Light Blues bringing in several new faces this summer, Gers boss Philippe Clement is prepared to allow the duo to depart. King, who has a contract until 2026, is believed to still be highly rated at Ibrox, though he has played just five times under Clement. However, Lowry has yet to feature for the Belgian after returning from last season’s spell at Hearts with a back injury. The playmaker’s contract expires at the end of the season and has been informed a move would be within his best interests this summer, with his game time expected to be limited.

Leon King and Alex Lowry could depart Rangers on loan. | SNS Group

