Here are 15 of the best photos of Hearts fans during the huge 3-1 win over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here are 15 of the best photos of Hearts fans during the huge 3-1 win over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

15 brilliant photos of Hearts fans celebrating their famous 3-1 win over Celtic at Tynecastle - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 08:53 GMT

Hearts fans celebrated long into the night as their team went eight points clear at the top of the table.

Hearts fans will have woken up with a spring in their step this morning after Derek McInnes’ side went eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win over Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Viewed as the biggest game of the season so far, some had doubted the Jambos’ title credentials despite their excellent unbeaten start. However, an own goal from Dane Murray, followed by a superb strike from Alexandros Kyziridis and a Lawrence Shankland penalty, means the gap between themselves and Brendan Rodgers’ side was extended on a raucous Gorgie afternoon.

One of the best atmospheres seen at the famous ground this season, we’ve put together a brilliant fan photo gallery to allow Hearts supporters to relive a famous afternoon in the capital.

Here are 15 of the best photos of Hearts fans during, before and after the 3-1 win over Celtic on Sunday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Hearts fans watch as their team go eight points clear at the top of the league following the 3-1 win over Celtic.

1. What a win!

Hearts fans watch as their team go eight points clear at the top of the league following the 3-1 win over Celtic. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hearts fans arrive at a rainy Tynecastle ready for the game against Celtic.

2. Under my umbrella

Hearts fans arrive at a rainy Tynecastle ready for the game against Celtic. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
A Hearts supporting family arrive at Tynecastle ahead of the game with Celtic.

3. Family affair

A Hearts supporting family arrive at Tynecastle ahead of the game with Celtic. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hearts fans arrive at Tynecastle ahead of the game with Celtic.

4. Selfie time

Hearts fans arrive at Tynecastle ahead of the game with Celtic. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TynecastleCeltic
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice