Hearts fans will have woken up with a spring in their step this morning after Derek McInnes’ side went eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win over Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday.
Viewed as the biggest game of the season so far, some had doubted the Jambos’ title credentials despite their excellent unbeaten start. However, an own goal from Dane Murray, followed by a superb strike from Alexandros Kyziridis and a Lawrence Shankland penalty, means the gap between themselves and Brendan Rodgers’ side was extended on a raucous Gorgie afternoon.
One of the best atmospheres seen at the famous ground this season, we’ve put together a brilliant fan photo gallery to allow Hearts supporters to relive a famous afternoon in the capital.
Here are 15 of the best photos of Hearts fans during, before and after the 3-1 win over Celtic on Sunday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?
