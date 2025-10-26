Manager says he will always carry the can for performances

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he will continue to take responsibility for his team’s spluttering start to the season after they fell eight points behind runaway leaders Hearts following a 3-1 reversal at Tynecastle.

An injury-hit and out-of-sorts Celtic were deservedly taken down by the in-form Jam Tarts. Callum McGregor cancelled out a Dane Murray own goal after a frantic opening 12 minutes, but after the break the hosts kicked on and a strike from Alexandros Kyziridis and a Lawrence Shankland penalty moved Hearts on to 25 points, with Celtic second on 17.

Celtic lost to Dundee 2-0 last weekend and while they got back on track in the Europa League on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Sturm Graz, their overall performance levels this term are a pale imitation of last season. Rodgers admitted that the buck stops with him even if the club remains addled by disharmony due to fan anger at the board.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and his team suffered a difficult day at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

“I've always taken responsibility,” said Rodgers. “There's never been a time that I haven't. So I suggest when you're saying, 'Is there a time? [to take responsibility]' There's always a time. When you're the manager at Celtic, you're responsible for the results, despite whatever else happens. So that responsibility is on me.”

Rodgers acknowledged that Hearts have started the season emphatically but said his confidence is “absolutely fine” when it comes to elevating Celtic from their current level.

“My determination is pretty much there,” said Rodgers. “I've never worked harder in all my time here. So the motivation is there to try and flip the levels that we're at. It's absolutely fine. It's still so early. I think that's the key point in it all.

Celtic levels ‘will hopefully improve’

“Hearts have made a fantastic start, got the points on the board, but there's so much football to play. We've just got to hang in there at this moment, find those performances, find the results and hopefully our levels will improve as the season goes on.

“I think the context of today is obviously disappointing in the game and the result. But there are 29 games left. If we can find a consistent level of performance, then there's absolutely no doubt we can make up the points difference. Hearts have made a really good start in terms of points. Our issues have been well documented. But we're working very, very hard with limited time to work on the field to find the solutions - sometimes we're having to do it in the game, playing players. But we'll continue to work to do that.

“It's so early. Win, lose or draw the game today, we wouldn't have been getting carried away with anything. So many games and we'll continue to focus on trying to maximise what we can get from the players.”

Celtic defender Dane Murray had an afternoon to forget against Hearts. | SNS Group

Rodgers handed a start to 22-year-old centre-half Murray in the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers, but it was an afternoon to forget for the youngster. He was preferred to Auston Trusty but sliced a clearance into his own net and took down Claudio Braga for Hearts’ penalty.

“I think it's all about learning when you're a young player,” said Rodgers. “Dane's been in and around it now for a little while. He's played in some games for us and come into games. So, yes, if you want to play for Celtic, these are the challenges that you want to come and perform in.

“Listen, he's a good kid. He trains really, really well. We were looking for him to give us the balance. He won some great headers, some really good moments. It was just unfortunate how he started the game. But he kept going, showed his mentality and, yes, he'll learn from the mistakes.”

Celtic were without key centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers (Achilles) plus right-back Alistair Johnston, forward Daizen Maeda and striker Kelechi Iheanacho (all hamstring). Only one has a chance of making their next match against Falkirk on Wednesday.