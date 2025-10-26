Hearts 3-1 Celtic: Report and player ratings for seismic title clash at Tynecastle amid 9s and 3s

Hearts have moved eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a convincing 3-1 win over defending champions Celtic.

The home side were well worth their victory at a raucous and passionate Tynecastle and continued their incredible start to the season against an injury-ravaged and diminished Celtic.

An own goal from Dane Murray, and excellent strike from Alexandros Kyziridis and a penalty from Lawrence Shankland made the difference for Hearts, and while Celtic levelled through a Callum McGregor effort, they could not cope with their hosts.

After nine matches, Hearts have won eight and drawn one. They sit on 25 points, with second-placed Celtic on 17. Their next game is away at St Mirren on Wednesday.

Hearts took a eighth-minute lead when Murray lashed home a Shankland cutback into his own net, but in a frantic opening, Celtic levelled when McGregor steered home a Kieran Tierney cutback on 12 minutes.

After an even remainder of the first half, Hearts kicked on. Kyziridis cut in off the left flank and lashed home on 52 minutes, and then Shankland converted a penalty on 55 minutes after Claudio Braga was hauled down by Murray.

Celtic tried to rouse a comeback but could not get past a well-drilled Hearts backline. The win merely swells optimism that Hearts can win the league under Derek McInnes, with Celtic’s malaise continuing apace.

Alexander Schwolow Conceded a goal for the first time in his Hearts career but made two really smart saves to deny Nygren and then a Findlay own goal. Looks a very safe pair of hands. 8

Kasper Schmeichel Two good saves to deny Braga and Ageu and had no chance with any of the goals. 6

Oisin McEntee Given a stern examination from Celtic's Tounekti-Tierney combination. A physical presence. Came off for Steinwender. 6

Colby Donovan Picked ahead of Ralston at right-back, he had some nice moments going forward but really struggled with Kyziridis' threat. 4