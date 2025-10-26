Derek McInnes explains his Hearts title stance amid Celtic 'millions' and plans Tony Bloom meeting

Tynecastle boss won’t be drawn into talk of winning league

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes played down talk of his team winning the title despite moving eight points clear at the top of the Premiership with 3-1 win over Celtic at Tynecastle.

The Jam Tarts continued their incredible start to the league season by chalking up their eighth win in nine matches and maintaining their unbeaten run. An own goal by Dane Murray, a strike from Alexandros Kyziridis and a Lawrence Shankland penalty took down the defending champions, with jubilant Hearts supporters “we shall not be moved” as their side moved on to 25 points.

Talk of Hearts becoming the first team in 40 years outside of Celtic and Rangers to win the Scottish top flight will merely intensify after this statement result, but McInnes - while delighted with his team - was again quick to point out the early juncture of the season.

Derek McInnes celebrates Hearts' 3-1 win over Celtic. | SNS Group

“I'm keeping a lid on it,” McInnes said of title expectations. “I think it's a long, long way to go. If this was after the second round of games, and we were sitting in the position we're in, then it might be a wee bit more difficult for me to sit here and say what I'm saying. But at the minute, it's easy to say what I'm saying.

“There’s still so, so long in the season to go, 29 games. We're not even through the first round of fixtures. But what we are getting, and what we should all be encouraged by, is we're getting consistent performances, scoring goals, creating more chances, creating more big chances, more shots on target, more penalty box entries.”

McInnes feels his team has more room to grow - and says they will have to hit another level despite their current lofty status at the top of the league.

“I think there's still improvement in us, to be honest,” said McInnes. “I do think there's a bit more in us. I think we've got good strength in the squad. My bench is strong. We've got one or two things lined up for January. But at the minute, we've got two months of football ahead of that. We just need to keep the fight as well.

“I think, as clear as day, we need to keep improving. As good as today was, and we'll enjoy it, I thought we deserved the win, and that's good for us.”

Hearts taking it ‘game by game’

Hearts travel to St Mirren next on Wednesday night and while McInnes understands why so many people are tipping his team for the title, he stressed Hearts are taking it game-by-game and that Celtic’s spending prowess could come to the fore later in the season.

“The games are just coming thick and fast,” continued McInnes. “I'm actually not looking beyond it. I get it and understand it. Because it's unusual for a team to be ... any team to be eight points clear of a team like Celtic. But I'm well aware that Celtic are going to get better and improve. And they've got the strength.

“You've got to say, Celtic spend millions. And they pay millions in wages. A lot more than we can ever do. So there's a huge advantage that they've got over us. So any advantage we had going into the game, being a bit fresher, maybe they've got a few injuries or whatever.

Tony Bloom celebrates Hearts' win over Celtic. | SNS Group

“But, listen, they hands down have got so many advantages over every other team in the league at the minute. Including ourselves. So we are not focusing on Celtic. We're not focusing on anybody other than ourselves, to be honest. Because I can’t control what other teams will do. And whatever they spend and whatever.

“But I can concentrate on us trying to get better. I think we have just got to recognise that there's work to be done here. We intend to do it well.”

McInnes said he was planning to hold talks with investor and 29 per cent shareholder Tony Bloom, who arrived in Edinburgh late on Saturday night after watching Brighton lose 4-2 to Manchester United. Hearts fans chanted Bloom’s name, with their excellent form coinciding with his involvement at Tynecastle.

