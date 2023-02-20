Hearts reaction: Tynecastle time-out, Old foe asks plenty of questions, perfect Motherwell job interview

Hearts defeat to Motherwell threw up some interesting talking points. We look at a few of them...

Time out

If ever there was a performance - or lack thereof - that merited a spell on the naughty step, it was Hearts’ showing against a team still battling to escape the relegation zone. But they will be annoyed that they now face a two-week time-out before they get back into action against St Johnstone on March 4.

With Celtic contesting the Viaplay Cup Final on Sunday, the Gorgie side’s league head to head was postponed, leaving them with a free weekend. That, unfortunately for them, leaves them plenty of time to stew on their defeat at the hands of Motherwell and everybody will be watching to see how they respond when they do return to action.

Despite a few patchy displays in recent weeks, where they haven’t always hit their highest standards, Hearts have always managed to conjure up a long-enough period of class in matches to create chances that could be clinically dispatched and earn them points but, at Fir Park, they hit the post, the bar, and then the proverbial brick wall, as they struggled to menace their lower-positioned hosts.

The lay-off could be the opportunity they need to regroup, though, ahead of the final push towards the split and then the finish line. A long and arduous season for a squad of players getting their first taste of combining domestic and European matches, they remain in pole position in the race for third spot.

Victory over Motherwell would have extended their gap over the chasing pack to eight points but it was an opportunity they passed up. Motherwell’s improved performance was a factor in that but so was Hearts’, as many of their problems on the day were self-inflicted.

Capital rivals Hibs have now moved into a position where they could pounce. Five points adrift, with two head to heads remaining, there is a chase on. According to the form guide, over the course of the past 10 games Hearts have the edge, earning 1.8 points per game compared to Hibs’ 1.7. But, things get interesting when the more recent form is analysed. Over the past five games, Hibs are third in the table with an average of 2.2 points per game compared to the Tynecastle side who slip to sixth in the short-term standings on an average of 1.4 points per outing. Hearts fans will hope that having got Sunday’s aberration out of their system and with a two-week run into their next game they will have time to resolve their issues.

Ghost of disappointments past

It was Hearts’ old foe Jon Obika who returned to haunt them at Fir Park on Sunday, getting the first goal to give Motherwell the foundation they needed to build a winning performance. The disappointing things for the Gorgie side, who performed abysmally, was the fact that three years on from that goal, which ultimately gave their peers the opportunity to demote them when Covid curtailed the 2019-20 league season, they still struggled to find a way to contain the big striker.

On loan to Motherwell from St Mirren, his physicality and aerial ability proved a conundrum a desperately-underperforming Hearts defence once again failed to solve. It may afford Kye Rowles the opening he has been waiting for. The Australian international has been having to settle for a place on the bench, with Hearts boss Robbie Neilson opting for a back three of Hill, Toby Sibbick and Stephen Kingsley but they lacked authority against a Motherwell side recording just their third home league win of the season.

The issues they had with Obika were only part of the problem. The inability to deal with second phase ball cost them dear, with James Hill playing his fellow Englishman on for Motherwell’s first goal, while the entire defence was at sixes and sevens after the interval as Blair Spittal reacted best when his initial header came back off the post.

Hearts are a side with strength in depth and Neilson made several changes throughout the match but there was scope - and the personnel needed - for reverting to a back four for this one as Motherwell’s troublesome front two were supported by an energetic midfield and high-pressing fullbacks. But, on a day when there were so many significantly sub-par performances, from starters as well as substitutes, tactical switches alone may not have made a difference, though.

Perfect job interview

Motherwell’s interim manager Stuart Kettlewell said he is a man who prefers deeds to PowerPoint presentations, and he has used his couple of games in charge to provide a pretty convincing practical demonstration of his worth and make a solid case for being given the job on a permanent basis. Said to be part of a three-man shortlist, Sunday’s victory over third-placed Hearts, on the back of the midweek win over St Mirren, was the perfect audition and shifted the Fir Park side six points clear of the automatic relegation spot while also significantly enhancing the mood in camp.