Stuart Kettlewell didn’t want to make Motherwell’s second successive victory all about him but if there is such a thing as a formal job interview, the interim gaffer will have little trouble wheeling out references after this week.

Motherwell interim manager Stuart Kettlewell applauds the home fans after the 2-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The performance demonstrated just how much the players appear to back him, while the celebrations at the full-time whistle, after just the third home league win of the season, suggested few fans would be disappointed if he was appointed on a permanent basis.

Ian Holloway and Grant McCann have also been interviewed for the role, with a decision expected early in the coming week.

“They were excellent,” he said of his players. “I don’t want to make it about me. We asked them to go about a job in the last two games and they’ve been excellent. The clean sheet was pleasing. The players handled it so well.

“We have been a bit vulnerable but you could see the players had a belief, with shape and discipline, and nullifying Hearts early on gave us a foundation to build into the game. The last bit was the game management and I thought by and large they were on point again.”

But he said he was no closer to knowing if he would be given the management position full-time.

“I’ve spoken to one or two of the guys who were delighted with the 90 minutes, the result and performance. That’s as far as we’ve gone. There has been no contact or conversation about what happens. I wasn’t expecting it, win, lose or draw.”