Motherwell have sacked their manager Steven Hammell after a 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers.

It was a fourth loss in a row for Well, with number two Brian Kerr also leaving the club. The club are 11th in the cinch Premiership and on a wretched run of form, having not won at home since August. Hammell, who was in charge for only six months, was appointed permanently as a replacement for Graham Alexander after the embarrassing Europa Conference League exit to Sligo Rovers, but was unable to arrest a major dip in form over the winter months. Stuart Kettlewell has been put in temporary charge, with the Steelmen’s next match at home to St Mirren on Wednesday night in the league.

“Steven Hammell is and will forever be a colossus in Motherwell Football Club history,” chairman Jim McMahon said on the club’s official website. “Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, his time in charge hasn’t worked out the way we all really hoped it would. Although this decision has been difficult, we feel it is necessary as we look towards the last third of the Premiership season. I want to thank Steven and Brian for all their efforts and wish them both all the very best in the future.”

Out-of-work managers such as former Motherwell and Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert and Jim Goodwin, recently axed by Aberdeen, are likely to be the early frontrunners to replace Hammell.