On a day when Hearts’ Alex Cochrane almost substituted himself, and so many of his under-performing colleagues must have been tempted to do likewise, the majority of the visitors’ ills were self-inflicted.

Come the end of the match, as celebratory songs were blasted from speakers and the home team embarked on a lap of the pitch, celebrating just their third home league triumph this term, it was easy to forget that the players trudging up the tunnel behind them, having put in one of their poorest performances of the season, were the third best in the country.

They remain five points ahead of the chasing pack but they passed up the opportunity to improve on that as managerless Motherwell claimed a 2-0 win.

Cochrane’s erroneous exit on the far side of the pitch, as the away side made a cluster of changes in the 60th minute, provided a laugh as he acknowledged the travelling support on his way around the perimeter only for captain Lawrence Shankland to eventually grab his attention and inform him it was number 29, Steven Humphrys, not Cochrane, who is 19, who had been withdrawn. The young defender made a hasty return to the pitch but in truth it was a day when few in white and maroon were fully switched on.

Hearts' Alex Cochrane is told to get back on the pitch by captain Lawrence Shankland after mistakingly thinking he was substituted during the 2-0 defeat to Motherwell. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

For Motherwell it was their only back to back wins this season and, moving six points clear of the drop since Stuart Kettlewell’s interim appointment, will only enhance his hopes of landing the manager’s job on a permanent basis. Stepping in for Steven Hammell, who was fired last week, he has gone back to basics and given the side a more disciplined and structured look and provided the ideal fillup ahead of meetings with relegation rivals Kilmarnock and Ross County in the coming weeks.

As the sides’ previous meeting at Fir Park in September proved possession statistics can be rendered meaningless when it comes to the results. That day Motherwell outplayed the Gorgie side but the capital side were ruthless when openings came their way.

In this one Shankland hit the post and a Stephen Kingsley free-kick rattled the bar as the guests enjoyed more than 90 per cent possession in the opening spell. But they gave their nervy looking hosts hope as they struggled to find their rhythm, decision-making and execution, splaying stray passes about, misjudging runs, and making unforced error after unforced error.

At that stage there was a sloppiness to Well’s performance as well but they seemed to adapt better than their guests. Just after the half hour mark, Snodgress looped a ball into Shankland at the far post but as he strained to get enough power in his header, he forfeited accuracy and it came back off the far post.

Motherwell's Blair Spittal celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

In the 40th minute a corner in was cleared by Humphrys but only as far as Sean Goss and his strike was deflected in off Jon Obika. Kingsley came close to an equaliser but was denied by the crossbar and Motherwell added to the misery just seconds after the restart.