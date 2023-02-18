'Hearts fans still send me messages' - Motherwell star who had hand in relegation would 'love' to score again

Jon Obika is eyeing another important goal against Hearts – this time in the claret and amber when Motherwell host Robbie Neilson’s men.

The striker played a key role in ensuring the Tynecastle Park club were bottom of the Premiership when the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The final top-flight match prior to the shutdown saw Hearts travel to St Mirren who were also in the relegation mire. Obika scored the only goal of the game meaning Daniel Stendel’s side finished bottom after 30 games and were ultimately relegated to the Championship.

“I remember the goal really well but we had no idea how much it meant until after everything happened with Covid," he said. “It shows how every game is important and you have to go out and set your stall out. I would love to score against Hearts again to help the team. Some Hearts fans still send me messages on social media about it but that’s football.

“We need to try to continue this winning run and we need to try to get some consistency with the position we are in. We are the underdogs in this game as I was three years ago against Hearts when I scored. Jim Goodwin was the St Mirren manager then and he put it into our heads how vital the game was and we had no idea what was going to happen. It is the same here, we got a lot of confidence from the win on Wednesday night and we feel we can get another three points against Hearts.”