Here are 10 current or former EPL players heading to the Paris Olympics. Cr. Getty Images.Here are 10 current or former EPL players heading to the Paris Olympics. Cr. Getty Images.
Here are 10 current or former EPL players heading to the Paris Olympics. Cr. Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Football at the Olympics 2024: The 10 former or current Premier League players playing in Paris - including Arsenal legend, Leeds United ace

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Jul 2024, 14:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 17:28 GMT

These 10 current or former EPL players will represent their nations at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Euro 2024 and the Copa America may have ended, but another huge football competition is on the horizon in the shape of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Taking place in the French capital, Olympics football will see 16 nations compete for gold, silver and bronze with countries each naming an under-23 squad that can include up to three players overage squad members per squad.

With a host of young talent on show, the Olympics can provide a platform for a number of previously unknown youngster to announce their arrival on the world stage. However, you are likely to recognise a number of players competing at the Olympics already, with up to 10 former or current English Premier League stars featuring.

Here are all 10 current or former English Premier League players you can watch at the Olympics this month.

The 19-year-old has featured for Wolves just once but will represent his country Paraguay at the Olympics this month.

1. Enso Gonzalez - Wolverhampton Wanderers and Paraguay

The 19-year-old has featured for Wolves just once but will represent his country Paraguay at the Olympics this month. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 33-year-old former Gunners' forward is an overage inclusion in the France squad, where he will also captain his nation at the Olympics.

2. Alexandre Lacazette - ex-Arsenal and France

The 33-year-old former Gunners' forward is an overage inclusion in the France squad, where he will also captain his nation at the Olympics. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The young Ukrainian midfielder will head to the Olympics to represent his nation with several of his countries other young stars, such as Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, not taking part due to their participation at Euro 2024.

3. Yehor Yarmolyuk - Brentford and Ukraine

The young Ukrainian midfielder will head to the Olympics to represent his nation with several of his countries other young stars, such as Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, not taking part due to their participation at Euro 2024. | Warren Little Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
An icon on the Emirates terraces, the EPL legend has been confirmed at the head coach for the French Olympics squad. Can he lead them to gold this summer?

4. Thierry Henry - ex-Arsenal

An icon on the Emirates terraces, the EPL legend has been confirmed at the head coach for the French Olympics squad. Can he lead them to gold this summer? | Clive Mason Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paris 2024 OlympicsLeeds UnitedArsenalManchester City
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice