Euro 2024 and the Copa America may have ended, but another huge football competition is on the horizon in the shape of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Taking place in the French capital, Olympics football will see 16 nations compete for gold, silver and bronze with countries each naming an under-23 squad that can include up to three players overage squad members per squad.

With a host of young talent on show, the Olympics can provide a platform for a number of previously unknown youngster to announce their arrival on the world stage. However, you are likely to recognise a number of players competing at the Olympics already, with up to 10 former or current English Premier League stars featuring.

Here are all 10 current or former English Premier League players you can watch at the Olympics this month.

1 . Enso Gonzalez - Wolverhampton Wanderers and Paraguay The 19-year-old has featured for Wolves just once but will represent his country Paraguay at the Olympics this month.

2 . Alexandre Lacazette - ex-Arsenal and France The 33-year-old former Gunners' forward is an overage inclusion in the France squad, where he will also captain his nation at the Olympics.

3 . Yehor Yarmolyuk - Brentford and Ukraine The young Ukrainian midfielder will head to the Olympics to represent his nation with several of his countries other young stars, such as Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, not taking part due to their participation at Euro 2024.