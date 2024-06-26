Scotland are out. England are struggling. The Germans look in impeccable form and Spain look like the team to beat. The group stages of Euro 2024 have thrown up some really interesting talking points.

While Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have all got on the scoresheet, the most intriguing element of the tournament is perhaps how well some of the lesser known players have performed. A major tournament has long been a stage where previously unknown players can flourish and build a reputation and the Euros have certainly offered some players that.

With the knockout stages on the horizon, we look at which 10 players have shone the brightest at the European Championship so far - according to popular statistic’s website FotMob.

Fabian Ruiz - Spain The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has had an outstanding start to the Euros. He's scored one and assisted another for Spain in two appearances. He has a 93.5% pass accuracy rate. His average rating is 8.64.

Toni Kroos - Germany The host nation have been excellent so far and the soon-to-be retired Real Madrid man has been the key to it all. He has a 8.20 average rating from FotMob. His stats are incredible too, with a 95.3% passing accuracy, 85.5% long ball accuracy, nine chances created and 324 successful passes.

Romano Schmid - Austria The 24-year-old Werder Bremen midfielder has been the outstanding player for surprise package Austria. Scoring one goal in three games, Schmid has won 100% of his tackles and had a 66.7% dribble success rate in the group stages.