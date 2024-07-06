When is the Olympics 2024, Olympics 2024 opening ceremony, is there football at the Olympics
This summer’s Olympics Games are now just around the corner with Paris set to welcome a number of the globe’s most iconic athletes to the French capital for a feast of sport.
With NBA legend LeBron James, world renowned gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky all taking part in the summer competition, the eyes of the world will be tuning in to watch the biggest spectacle in sport. Over 30 sports will take place with fans ready to descend on France in the coming days and weeks.
In total, there will be 329 medal events as the partaking athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze for the respective nations. Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr are two Olympians that Team GB are hoping can secure gold medals in athletics, while Scottish stars Laura Muir, Megan Keith, Nick Percy and Neil Gourley will also feature at the summer competition for Team GB.
Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the Olympics this summer? Here is everything you need to know about the Paris Olympics.
What sports are in the Olympics 2024?
There will archery, artistic Gymnastics, athletics, basketball, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, breaking, canoe, cycling, diving, equestrian, fencing, golf, handball, hockey, judo, marathon swimming, modern pentathlon, rugby sevens, rowing, sailing, shooting, skateboard, sport climbing, surfing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, taekwondo, trampoline, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting, wrestling.
Will there be football at the Olympics 2024?
As one of the most popular sports in France, there will indeed be football taking place at the Paris Olympics, with games scheduled to take place between Wednesday 24 July and will run until Saturday 10 August. Both men’s and women’s football form part of the Olympics. With Euro 2024 and the Copa America taking place just before the Olympics, many of the men’s national team will feature under-23 squads. The men’s competition will feature the following nations:
Group A: France, United States, Guinea, New Zealand. Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine. Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic. Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel
The women’s competition, however, feature more senior squads for the tournament, with the following nations taking part.
Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand. Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia. Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil.
When is the Olympics 2024, Olympics 2024 opening ceremony
The Paris Summer Olympics officially begin on Friday 26 July and end on Sunday 11 August with the opening ceremony taking place at 6.30 UK time and ending at 10.15 pm. Set to be a historic one, the Paris opening ceremony sounds spectacular.
The action will get actually get underway two days earlier with the preliminary stages of the football and rugby sevens events commencing on Wednesday July 24, however, the opening ceremony will begin two days later.
For the first time ever, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium and instead will begin on the River Seine. Head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee Tony Estanguet has said that “the entire city has been turned into a vast Olympic stadium. The Seine represents the track, and the quays the spectators’ stands”.
