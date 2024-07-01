The latest transfer rumours and speculation from the world of Scottish football

O’Riley bid anticipated

Southampton are poised to make their move for Celtic playmaker Matt O'Riley. The Denmark internationalist is one of the Premiership champions' most prized assets and it emerged last week that the Saints, who won promotion to the English Premier League last season, were weighing up a move for the 23-year-old.

The Daily Record is now reporting that Southampton are finalising a bid of more than £20million once add-ons are factored in for O'Riley as manager Russell Martin looks to strengthen his squad for the upcoming campaign. O'Riley was also subject of a bid from Atletico Madrid back in January, but Celtic decided to keep the ex-MK Dons man and they went on to win the title.

Matt O'Riley helped Celtic win silverware last season. | SNS Group

Blues linked with Goldson

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been linked with a move to Birmingham City. The 31-year-old centre-half is recovering from a knee injury and missed the end of last season, but according to The Scottish Sun, new Blues manager Chris Davies has earmarked Goldson as a player who can help them win promotion back to the English Championship.

Birmingham are undergoing a significant rebuild following relegation and Davies will be backed in the transfer market. Goldson, who has been a massive figure at Rangers since arriving in 2018, is one of the club's highest earners and has two years left on his current contract at Ibrox.

Could Connor Goldson be on his way out of Rangers? | SNS Group

Dons Miovski latest

Aberdeen are yet to receive a concrete bid for star striker Bojan Miovski despite plenty of interest in the North Macedonian. Mivoski has performed well in his first two seasons at Pittodrie and has two further years left on his deal in the north-east. On Miovski's situation, chief executive Alan Burrows admits the time will come when they cash in on their asset.

“We have already said that Bojan has done really well and will court a lot of interest," said Burrows. "We would love Bojan to stay here for as long as he can because he is a fantastic striker. We also understand there is a lot of interest in him. That might make it difficult to try and keep him for an extended period of time, given that he still has two years left. Market forces and our model means more attractive offers might come in the fullness of time.

“We have to make sure whether it is Duk, Bojan or Connor Barron we are trying to maximise our values for Aberdeen football club. That is what we will be looking to do in this and future windows.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has many admirers. | SNS Group

United want another five

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin would like to bring in another five players to bolster his squad. The Tangerines have already landed Jack Walton, Dave Richards, Will Ferry, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski - but Goodwin believes more reinforcements are required.

“We have made some good signings," Goodwin said. "The capture of Ryan Strain is a real coup. Vicko has looked brilliant in the couple of weeks he has been training. He is exactly what we thought we were going to get. I am delighted to bring Jack Walton back into the mix and Will Ferry was one we did reasonably early.