This weekend’s Copa America final was ultimately decided in extra time as Argentina were able to retain their title with a 1-0 win over Colombia in Florida on Sunday.

While the bulk of Europe’s eyes were on Euro 2024, the Copa America was just as exciting with Canada going further than ever before, Panama shocking tournament hosts the USA and Marcelo Biesla living up to his reputation as one of the world’s most loved coaches as leading Uruguay to third place.

In total, there have been seven nations that have lifted the trophy, but who has won it the most? Here is the full list of each nation to win the Copa America, when they won it and their last tournament victory.

1 . Peru - 1 (1975) While they have only won the Copa America once, they are the inaugural winners of the tournament. Originally a three-legged final, they lost the first leg 1-0 before coming back to defeat Colombia in 1975 by winning the second and third leg 2-0 and 1-0. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Paraguay - 1 (1979) Another side to have only won it once, a 3-0 victory in the first leg helped them overcome Chile and lift the trophy in 1979. Despite losing the second leg 1-0 and drawing the final game 0-0, the first leg victory saw them crowned champions. | PA Photo Sales

3 . Colombia - 1 (2001) The Colombians weren't able to double their tally in the USA, as they lost to Argentina. However, they've only won the Copa America once before. Lifted the trophy on home soil, Iván Córdoba's 65th minute strike handed them a 1-0 win over Mexico in Bogotá. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales