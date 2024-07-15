Which nation has won the most Copa America titles? Cr: Getty Images.Which nation has won the most Copa America titles? Cr: Getty Images.
Full Copa America Winners List: How many times have Argentina won the Copa America, who has the most Copa America titles

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 09:09 BST

Here is a complete list of every Copa America winner and how many times each nation has won the tournament after last night’s final between Argentina and Colombia.

This weekend’s Copa America final was ultimately decided in extra time as Argentina were able to retain their title with a 1-0 win over Colombia in Florida on Sunday.

While the bulk of Europe’s eyes were on Euro 2024, the Copa America was just as exciting with Canada going further than ever before, Panama shocking tournament hosts the USA and Marcelo Biesla living up to his reputation as one of the world’s most loved coaches as leading Uruguay to third place.

In total, there have been seven nations that have lifted the trophy, but who has won it the most? Here is the full list of each nation to win the Copa America, when they won it and their last tournament victory.

While they have only won the Copa America once, they are the inaugural winners of the tournament. Originally a three-legged final, they lost the first leg 1-0 before coming back to defeat Colombia in 1975 by winning the second and third leg 2-0 and 1-0.

1. Peru - 1 (1975)

While they have only won the Copa America once, they are the inaugural winners of the tournament. Originally a three-legged final, they lost the first leg 1-0 before coming back to defeat Colombia in 1975 by winning the second and third leg 2-0 and 1-0. | SNS Group

Another side to have only won it once, a 3-0 victory in the first leg helped them overcome Chile and lift the trophy in 1979. Despite losing the second leg 1-0 and drawing the final game 0-0, the first leg victory saw them crowned champions.

2. Paraguay - 1 (1979)

Another side to have only won it once, a 3-0 victory in the first leg helped them overcome Chile and lift the trophy in 1979. Despite losing the second leg 1-0 and drawing the final game 0-0, the first leg victory saw them crowned champions. | PA

The Colombians weren't able to double their tally in the USA, as they lost to Argentina. However, they've only won the Copa America once before. Lifted the trophy on home soil, Iván Córdoba's 65th minute strike handed them a 1-0 win over Mexico in Bogotá.

3. Colombia - 1 (2001)

The Colombians weren't able to double their tally in the USA, as they lost to Argentina. However, they've only won the Copa America once before. Lifted the trophy on home soil, Iván Córdoba's 65th minute strike handed them a 1-0 win over Mexico in Bogotá. | AFP via Getty Images

Bizarrely, Chile have twice won the Copa America, back-to-back, by defeating Argentina on penalties following 0-0 draws. Their 2015 win saw them defeat Argentina 4-2 on penalties, while their 2016 success resulted in them winning 4-1 in the shootout.

4. Chile - 2 (2015/2016)

Bizarrely, Chile have twice won the Copa America, back-to-back, by defeating Argentina on penalties following 0-0 draws. Their 2015 win saw them defeat Argentina 4-2 on penalties, while their 2016 success resulted in them winning 4-1 in the shootout. | AFP via Getty Images

