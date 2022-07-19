The highly anticipated Euro 2022 tournament is well underway, as stadiums across England smash attendance records before the knockout stages have even begun.

Delayed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the opening game of Euro 2022 opened on July 6, as a record attendance of almost 70,000 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford watched England Lionesses defeated Austria 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Beth Mead.

Tickets have been flying out, with women’s football fans desperate to their hands on tickets and grab a sight off some of Europe’s best players, such as Beth Mead, Wendie Renard and Mapi Leon.

Beth Mead of England celebrates with teammate Rachel Daly after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between Northern Ireland and England at St Mary's Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Unlike last year’s men’s Euros, stadiums will be able to offer their full capacity and is already official the biggest tournament in women’s football history – while tickets for the final, which takes place at Wembley Stadium, sold out after just an hour.

However, you don’t have to miss a minute of the Women’s Euros 2022, after it was confirmed all remaining matches would be available to watch live on BBC.

Want to know who is playing when, how to watch and who the confirmed pundits are? Below is a full list of this year’s UEFA Euro 2022 TV schedule and BBC pundits.

Who are the BBC pundits for Women’s Euro 2022?

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Reshmin Chowdhury, Eilidh Barbour and Kelly Somers will lead live coverage across BBC television and BBC iPlayer.

Expert insight and analysis will come from an international line-up that includes former England greats Fara Williams, Ian Wright, Alex Scott, Kelly Smith, Anita Asante, Izzy Christensen, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Sue Smith, Northern Ireland and Glentoran forward Caragh Hamilton, former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond, former French defender Laura Georges, Arsenal Women’s Head Coach Jonas Eidevall, Spain and Manchester City midfielder Vicky Losada, Anouk Hoogendjik, a Dutch international with over 100 caps for her country, and former Scotland international and Glasgow City’s former six time winner of the Scottish Women’s Premier League, head coach Scott Booth will complete the in studio line-up.

Leading the commentary across all platforms are Robyn Cowen and Vicki Sparks. Other members of the team who will be joining them are Jonathan Pearce, Pien Meulensteen and Mark Scott.

Jo Currie (England camp reporter) and Kelly Somers (tournament reporter) will deliver audiences all of the updates and interviews from the Lionesses camp as they happen. Thomas Kane (Northern Ireland camp reporter) and Nicola McCarthy (tournament reporter) will follow Northern Ireland’s movements throughout the tournament.

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July

QF1: England v Spain (20:00, Brighton & Hove) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Thursday 21 July

QF2: Germany v Austria (20:00, Brentford) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Friday 22 July

QF3: Sweden v Belgium (20:00, Wigan & Leigh) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 23 July

QF4: France v Netherlands (20:00, Rotherham) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Final:

Sunday 31 July