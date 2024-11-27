Here is everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Celtic will look to take a huge step towards the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League as they welcome Club Brugge to Glasgow this evening.

Just three points away from securing a last 16 playoff spot in the competition, tonight’s visit of the Belgian outfit provides Brendan Rodgers and his side a huge chance at reaching the latter stages for the first time since 2012/23.

They will enter the game in confident mood too, with wins over Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig in their opening two home fixtures in the competition. A valiant 0-0 draw in Atalanta last month means they are already on an impressive seven points just four games in the tournament.

The visitors have a number of injury concerns, though will be no pushover. Buoyed by their 7-0 thrashing of Sint-Truidense V.V. in the Belgian Pro League at the weekend, Nicky Hayen’s side are just one point behind Celtic in the Champions League table and know a victory of their own will put them within touching distance of the knockout stage themselves.

Looking to tune into the game live? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match:

Celtic v Club Brugge match details

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Club Brugge takes place on Wednesday, November 27 at Celtic Park, Glasgow with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Celtic v Club Brugge TV channel

The match is being broadcast live on subscription channel TNT Sports. Coverage will begin at 7pm on TNT Sports 3, with the game being broadcast live at 8pm.

Celtic v Club Brugge live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live via the discovery+ app on phone, laptop or tablet. A link to the stream is available here. Details on how to subscribe, if you are not already, can be found here.

Celtic v Club Brugge team news

The Scottish champions have almost a full squad to choose from, with fringe midfielder Odin Thiago Holm the only expected absentee from the squad. There are several selection dilemmas for Rodgers though, with Paulo Bernardo pushing Arne Engels for a first team spot. Alex Valle, Liam Scales and Adam Idah are also pushing for a place in the starting XI.

It is a different story for the visitors though, with several players expected to miss the game through injury. Bjorn Meijer (thigh) and Gustaf Nilsson (Achilles) will both definitely miss the game at Celtic Park, while Hugo Vetlesen, Hugo Siquet and Joaquin Seys are all doubts for the game.

Celtic v Club Brugge referee and VAR

Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov will take charge of proceedings at Celtic Park, with his assistants are Martin Margaritov and Diyan Valkov.