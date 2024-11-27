Celtic return to European football this evening looking to secure a Champions League last 16 playoff spot as they welcome Belgian outfit Club Brugge to Celtic Park.

Victories over Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig, combined with a battling draw against Atalanta, have resulted in Brendan Rodgers’ side picking up an impressive seven points in the League Phase of the competition.

With another three points expected to be enough to ensure a top 15 finish, and a further three games to go after tonight’s fixture, Celtic can take a huge leap towards the knockout stage of the competition with a win this evening.

While the 7-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League was tough to take for Brendan Rodgers’ side at the time, it is the only blot on their copy book so far this season, with Celtic emerging from the thumping at the Signal Iduna with renewed vigour in Europe’s elite competition.

There are some selection dilemmas for Rodgers though, with Adam Idah, Alex Valle, Paulo Bernardo and Liam Scales all desperate to start. Considering Celtic’s hectic schedule, could the head coach consider resting Kyogo? Will Scales and Valle be restored to the starting XI? Or will the line-up remain unchanged at Celtic Park tonight?

Here is how The Scotsman predict Celtic will line-up to face Club Brugge tonight:

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Danish stopper will aim to keep his second Champions League clean sheet of the campaign against Club Brugge. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston He's enjoyed an outstanding season so far, and the Canadian will be a certain starter at right-back, with Anthony Ralston providing back up on the bench. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The American is Brendan Rodgers' first pick at centre-back and will start the vital Champions League clash at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo Sales