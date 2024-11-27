Brendan Rodgers has three selection dilemmas ahead of tonight's game with Club Brugge. Cr: SNS Group.Brendan Rodgers has three selection dilemmas ahead of tonight's game with Club Brugge. Cr: SNS Group.
Brendan Rodgers has three selection dilemmas ahead of tonight's game with Club Brugge. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic starting XI vs Club Brugge: Team news as Brendan Rodgers mulls over £11m dilemma and makes three key decisions - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:11 BST

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has three key decisions to make ahead of the visit of Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Celtic return to European football this evening looking to secure a Champions League last 16 playoff spot as they welcome Belgian outfit Club Brugge to Celtic Park.

Victories over Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig, combined with a battling draw against Atalanta, have resulted in Brendan Rodgers’ side picking up an impressive seven points in the League Phase of the competition.

With another three points expected to be enough to ensure a top 15 finish, and a further three games to go after tonight’s fixture, Celtic can take a huge leap towards the knockout stage of the competition with a win this evening.

While the 7-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League was tough to take for Brendan Rodgers’ side at the time, it is the only blot on their copy book so far this season, with Celtic emerging from the thumping at the Signal Iduna with renewed vigour in Europe’s elite competition.

There are some selection dilemmas for Rodgers though, with Adam Idah, Alex Valle, Paulo Bernardo and Liam Scales all desperate to start. Considering Celtic’s hectic schedule, could the head coach consider resting Kyogo? Will Scales and Valle be restored to the starting XI? Or will the line-up remain unchanged at Celtic Park tonight?

Here is how The Scotsman predict Celtic will line-up to face Club Brugge tonight:

The Danish stopper will aim to keep his second Champions League clean sheet of the campaign against Club Brugge.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish stopper will aim to keep his second Champions League clean sheet of the campaign against Club Brugge. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
He's enjoyed an outstanding season so far, and the Canadian will be a certain starter at right-back, with Anthony Ralston providing back up on the bench.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

He's enjoyed an outstanding season so far, and the Canadian will be a certain starter at right-back, with Anthony Ralston providing back up on the bench. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The American is Brendan Rodgers' first pick at centre-back and will start the vital Champions League clash at Celtic Park.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

The American is Brendan Rodgers' first pick at centre-back and will start the vital Champions League clash at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
It appears the deadline day signing is now ahead of Liam Scales in the pecking order, and the American will look to build on impressive Champions League displays against Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

4. CB: Auston Trusty

It appears the deadline day signing is now ahead of Liam Scales in the pecking order, and the American will look to build on impressive Champions League displays against Atalanta and RB Leipzig. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsBrendan RodgersChampions LeagueLiam Scales
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice